Waterjet Cutting Machines Market to Partake Significant Development During 2024

Manufacturers in the global waterjet cutting machine market are focusing on strengthening their supply chain, particularly in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe. Key market players are also concentrating on strategic mergers and acquisitions with other players in order to increase global reach and enhance their product offerings. North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to remain the key regions in the global waterjet cutting machine market, both from the supply side as well as the demand side in the next eight years.

India, South Korea and China will provide significant opportunities in the global waterjet cutting machine market over the forecast period. These are some of the key findings from a new publication by XploreMR titled “Waterjet Cutting Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024”.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1413

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market – Regional Lifecycle Analysis

Asia Pacific and Latin America are at the growth stage of the product lifecycle. Currently, the penetration of waterjet cutting machine systems is increasing due to a rising number of applications of waterjet cutting in end use industries such as automotive, medical, and electronics

North America had the maximum installation of waterjet cutting machines globally in 2015. However, the acceptance of advanced waterjet technology such as robotic waterjet cutting machines has been increasing in high precision industries such as aerospace, defense, electronics, and automotive. The North America waterjet cutting machine market will start maturing after 10 years

In Europe, waterjet cutting is a cold cutting process that is extensively used in medical and aerospace applications. Further, 5-axis gantry robots and 6-axis articulated arm robots with waterjets are used increasingly in the automotive industry

Inputs from Primary Respondents

The director of one of the industries located in the Asia Pacific region explains that the use of waterjet cutting being a cold cutting process is expected to continue in medical applications due to its ability to precisely shape medical components without changing the intrinsic properties of the material.

The sales manager of a Europe based cutting machine company told the expert team of XploreMR analysts that demand for waterjet cutting machines in the aerospace industry is likely to rise over other technologies. According to the sales manager of a U.S. based manufacturing company, in automotive applications, use of 5-axis gantry robots and 6-axis articulated arm robots with waterjets has been rising since past few years.

Research Methodology

Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers.

Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each segment, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers. Macro-economic indicators for automotive, metal fabrication, electronics, paper, and ceramics industry outlook have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. The average price of each type of waterjet cutting machine is inferred across all the five assessed regions. Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews.

Each interview is thoroughly analyzed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The market value of the global waterjet cutting machine market is thus calculated from the data derived from the average selling price and market volume.

For the eight year forecast of the global waterjet cutting machine market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast include the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and the demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market.

In the compilation of the report, the forecasts are conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities likely to emerge in the global waterjet cutting machine market.

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market: Segmentation

By Pump

Direct Drive Pump

Intensifier Pump

By Application

One Dimensional Cutting

Two Dimensional Cutting

Three Dimensional Cutting

By Pressure Range

Up to 4200 Bar

More than 4200 Bar

By End Use Industries

Metal Fabrication

Automotive

Ceramics

Electronics

Paper

Others (Food, Medical, Aerospace & Defense )

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

First Time Buyer, Get Discount on this report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/1413