Waveguide Connector Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The increasing technological advancements have led to the extensive adoption of devices based on wireless connectivity. In order to have a non-interfering transmission of signals and data between transmitter and receiver, a device named waveguide connector is used. These devices are flanges which act as a connector between the waveguide. A waveguide is any linear structure that enables transfer of electromagnetic waves between endpoints. A waveguide connector is mostly used for devices working on microwave and radio frequencies. These connectors play a major role in wireless devices because, in wireless connectivity, there is no particular physical medium to transfer the signals at various frequencies. Thus, in such situations, there are chances of collision between signals traveling through same frequency. In order to avoid this collision, waveguide connectors are used which are fixed at transmitting and receiving end where it separates the transmitting frequencies and recollects them at the receiving end.

Waveguide Connector: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand for miniaturized electronic devices has led to the higher adoption of waveguide connectors. Also, increasing number of wirelessly connecting devices is boosting the growth of waveguide connector in the market due to growing number of applications of wireless connectivity.

Integration of waveguide connectors into existing transmitting and receiving devices in order to avoid interference is a complex task which requires skilled labors. Such factors restraints the growth of the market. Also, development of devices like SoC (system on chip) working on radio frequencies are giving high competition to waveguide connectors which hinders their market growth.

Investment in the innovation of new products and launch are the key trends in the waveguide connector market.

Waveguide Connector: Segmentation

Segmentation based on shapes of connector face of Waveguide Connector in Market:

Square Cover

Round Cover

Contact Grooved

CPR

CMR

CPR Grooved

Choke

Segmentation based on type of attachment of Waveguide Connector in Market:

Through-mounted: This configuration has lead wires which passes through the holes present in printed circuit boards and is used in dual inline packaging and pin grid array package

Waveguide Connector: Competitive Landscape

The key players of the Tally Inc., TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, CommScope Inc., Advanced Technical Materials Inc., Microwave Technology, Inc., Radio Frequency Systems, SAGE Millimeter, Inc., Waveguide Solution Limited and Global Invacom Group.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to be the largest market for Waveguide Connector market. The majority of Waveguide Connector vendors such as Tally Inc., TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, CommScope Inc. are based in North America region. This is attributed to increasing number of wirelessly connecting devices. The market is anticipated to grow in Europe and Asia Pacific region due to the presence of other market vendors like Waveguide Solution Limited and Global Invacom Group in the region.

