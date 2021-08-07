Wise Guy Reports: Biological Sample Handling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Biological Sample Handling Industry

Biological Sample Handling is a process of collection, storage and processing of biological sample for further study or use. The compound management and the biological sample management plays the significant in the drug discovery process and DNA extraction. Moreover, the collection and storage of human biological sample support the research and development industry for diseases identification and fuel the trend to provide personalized medication. The biological sample handling addresses various application such as forensic investigation, the study of proteomics and genomics and so on. The sample is stored in either cold storage or room temperature storage accordingly. The growing concern of sample integrity and security is the major driving factor for this market. And the IT implementation in healthcare will support and make the handling of sample easy. There are various organization such as Biobanking and Biomolecular Resources Research Infrastructure (BBMRI), International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER), National Cancer Institute (NCI), and Public Population Project in Genomics (p3G) that support in providing funding and make the people aware about regulations and guidelines for biological sample handling.

The biological sample handling needs high capital investment for the collection of samples and the storage them in the warehouse and the lack of infrastructure for storing and maintaining such large amount of sample is the major restraining factor for this market. However, the increasing demand for quality sample and the growing need for personalized, precision and genomic medicine will be the opportunity for Biological Sample Handling market. Addition to this, the research and development activity and the increased spending for R&D in personalized treatment can be turn out to be a huge opportunity for such market.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is growing with a significant growth and is dominating the overall global biological sample handling market due to the developed healthcare infrastructure and the increasing healthcare expenditure. Europe is the second largest market in biological sample Handling driving by increasing R&D of drug discovery and the FDA approvals for drug discovery. Asia Pacific emerging as a growing market for this market. The growing need for quality sample and the need for personalized treatment is a key attributor for the growth of the market in the APAC region.

There are various companies who are involved in the Biological Sample Handling for storing the bIo samples such as ALLIANCE PHARMA, Abbott Laboratories., BioRepository Resources, LLC., BioStorage Technologies, Inc., Brooks Automation, Inc., Conversant Bio., Cryopoint, Fisher BioServices, Indivumed GmbH, Information Management Services, Inc., Masy BioServices And so on. The companies are working on developing Biological Sample Handling and research, expansion M&A, finding new market or innovate in their core competency in order to expand individual market share. The report includes a detailed market overview, Key findings, analyst insights, market determinants, market segmentation.

Research Methodology

The market study of Biological Sample Handling market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, a country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as the OICA, OECD, WHO and others

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

The Report is intended for Biological Sample Handling companies, storage companies, Investing companies, Government Organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global Biological Sample Handling market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Biological Sample Handling Market Research and Analysis, By Storage Type

2. Global Biological Sample Handling Market Research and Analysis, By Application

3. Global Biological Sample Handling Market Research and Analysis, By Ownership

The Report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Biological Sample Handling

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the

• Global Biological Sample Handling Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Biological Sample Handling

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders

1.2.4. Exceptions

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Definition

2.2. Patent Analysis

2.3. Analyst Insights & Current Market Trends

2.3.1. Key Findings

2.3.2. Recommendation

2.3.3. Conclusion

2.4. Regulation

2.4.1. United States

2.4.2. European Union

2.4.3. China

2.4.4. India

3. Market Determinant

3.1. Motivators

3.1.1. Rising Demand for Quality Sample

3.1.2. The Changing Regulations and Guidelines for Sample Handling

3.1.3. Adoption of IT in Healthcare

3.1.4. Growing Concern of Sample Integrity and Security

3.1.5. Increasing FDA Approval for Drug Discovery

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. High Capital Investment

3.2.2. Lack of Infrastructure for Sample Storage

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Growing Need for Personalised, Precision and Genomic Medicine

3.3.2. Research and Development for Drug Discovery

4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Biological Sample Handling, By Storage Type

4.1.1. Cold Storage

4.1.2. Room Temperature Storage

4.2. Global Biological Sample Handling, By Application

4.2.1. Drug Discovery

4.2.2. Forensic Investigation

4.2.3. DNA Extraction

4.2.4. Proteomics and Genomics Studies

4.2.5. Others

4.3. Global Biological Sample Handling, By Ownership

4.3.1. Commercial

4.3.2. Academic/Research

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategies

5.2. Key Company Analysis

6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North American

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Spain

6.2.4. France

6.2.5. Italy

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. India

6.3.2. China

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World

Continued….

