WORKFORCE OPTIMIZATION MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025
Workforce optimization is a business strategy that integrates contact center technologies for customer experience to promote operational efficiency. The strategy involves automating processes, data visibility, compliance on legislation and solving business problems related to staff.
In 2018, the global Workforce Optimization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Workforce Optimization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workforce Optimization development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- NICE Ltd
- Genesys
- Verint Systems Inc
- Aspect
- Calabrio
- Five9
- Teleopti AB
- ZOOM International
- InVision AG
- Upstream Works Software
- Envision Telephony
- CallMiner
- CallFinder
- HigherGround, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Cloud Based
- On Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
- Small & Mid-sized Businesses
- Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Workforce Optimization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Workforce Optimization development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Workforce Optimization are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3803536-global-workforce-optimization-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Workforce Optimization Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Workforce Optimization Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small & Mid-sized Businesses
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Workforce Optimization Market Size
2.2 Workforce Optimization Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Workforce Optimization Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Workforce Optimization Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Workforce Optimization Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Workforce Optimization Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Workforce Optimization Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Workforce Optimization Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Workforce Optimization Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Workforce Optimization Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Workforce Optimization Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Workforce Optimization Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Workforce Optimization Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 NICE Ltd
12.1.1 NICE Ltd Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Workforce Optimization Introduction
12.1.4 NICE Ltd Revenue in Workforce Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 NICE Ltd Recent Development
12.2 Genesys
12.2.1 Genesys Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Workforce Optimization Introduction
12.2.4 Genesys Revenue in Workforce Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Genesys Recent Development
12.3 Verint Systems Inc
12.3.1 Verint Systems Inc Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Workforce Optimization Introduction
12.3.4 Verint Systems Inc Revenue in Workforce Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Verint Systems Inc Recent Development
12.4 Aspect
12.4.1 Aspect Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Workforce Optimization Introduction
12.4.4 Aspect Revenue in Workforce Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Aspect Recent Development
12.5 Calabrio
12.5.1 Calabrio Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Workforce Optimization Introduction
12.5.4 Calabrio Revenue in Workforce Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Calabrio Recent Development
12.6 Five9
12.6.1 Five9 Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Workforce Optimization Introduction
12.6.4 Five9 Revenue in Workforce Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Five9 Recent Development
12.7 Teleopti AB
12.7.1 Teleopti AB Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Workforce Optimization Introduction
12.7.4 Teleopti AB Revenue in Workforce Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Teleopti AB Recent Development
12.8 ZOOM International
12.8.1 ZOOM International Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Workforce Optimization Introduction
12.8.4 ZOOM International Revenue in Workforce Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 ZOOM International Recent Development
12.9 InVision AG
12.9.1 InVision AG Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Workforce Optimization Introduction
12.9.4 InVision AG Revenue in Workforce Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 InVision AG Recent Development
12.10 Upstream Works Software
12.10.1 Upstream Works Software Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Workforce Optimization Introduction
12.10.4 Upstream Works Software Revenue in Workforce Optimization Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Upstream Works Software Recent Development
12.11 Envision Telephony
12.12 CallMiner
12.13 CallFinder
12.14 HigherGround, Inc.
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3803536-global-workforce-optimization-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com