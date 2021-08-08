Amorphous Core Transformers Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2024

Report Title on: Global Amorphous Core Transformers Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Amorphous Core Transformers Market report includes(5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) an extensive analysis of competition by top manufacturers (Hitachi, ABB, Siemens, Zhixin Electric, Vijai, CG Global, Howard Industries, STS, CREAT, BRG, Sunten, Eaglerise, Tianwei Group, ProlecGE, Kotsons, Yangdong Electric, Powerstar). It also offers in-intensity insight of the Amorphous Core Transformers industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape , Price and Gross Margin, Amorphous Core Transformers market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Abstract of Amorphous Core Transformers Market: The amorphous is a non-crystal substance created by rapidly freezing liquids of high temperature. Because there is no rule of atomic arrangement, the energy loss (hysteresis loss) is small when the flux of magnetic induction passes the iron core. In addition, eddy current loss is decreased because the thickness is approximately 0.03 mm, which is about 1/10 comparing with silicon steel. Therefore, the no load loss (eddy current loss and hysteresis loss) can be decreased to about 1/5 of silicon steel’s.

An amorphous core transformer is a highly efficient electrical transformer, which has a magnetic core comprised of ferromagnetic amorphous metal alloyed with a glass former. This ribbon of steel is wound to form the transformers core. The materials used in amorphous core transformers have high magnetic susceptibility, low coercivity and high electrical resistance.

The initial costs of an amorphous core transformer are higher than of a crystalline silicon steel core transformer: first, the amorphous material itself is more expensive than crystalline silicon steel and second, the saturation magnetic flux density of amorphous steel is lower than that of silicon steel. This means larger sizes of amorphous core transformers are required, which results in a higher cost per unit. However, the higher initial costs can be compensated by lower operating costs over the lifetime of the transformers due to their increased energy efficiency.

Hitachi is the leader with about 17% revenue market share in 2017. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Amorphous Core Transformers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Amorphous Core Transformers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

