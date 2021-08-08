Ankle-brachial Index Measurement Market : Trends Research and Projections for 2017 – 2025

Global Ankle-brachial Index Measurement Market: Overview

Ankle-brachial index measurement is done to measure the severity or presence of peripheral artery disease (PAD). It has been a widely used technique for screening and diagnosis of heart disease, PAD, strokes, etc. It is the ratio of systolic pressure in the arms and systolic pressure in the ankle. Abnormal or high value of ankle-brachial index indicates chances of narrowed and blocked arteries in the legs or some other part of the body. Hence, it is a reliable procedure in the assessment of arterial blood flow, most commonly performed to check the success of ongoing treatment for heart disorders.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ankle-brachial-index-measurement-market.html

Global Ankle-brachial Index Measurement Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in prevalence of peripheral artery disorders, increase in number of manufacturers at the regional level, and introduction of multi-purpose ankle-brachial index screening tools incorporated with the BP measurement facility are expected to propel the ankle-brachial index measurement devices market during the forecast period. However, requirement of trained health care professional for screening of ankle-brachial index and preference for angiography to detect arterial disorders over ankle-brachial index measurement are likely to restrain the ankle-brachial index market from 2017 to 2025.

Global Ankle-brachial Index Measurement Market: Key Segments

The global ankle-brachial index measurement market can be segmented based on technology type and distribution channel. In terms of technology type, the global ankle-brachial index measurement market can be divided into oscillometric method and Doppler-assisted method. The Doppler-assisted method segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016, attributed to the ability of the method to provide complete assessment of limb circulation and high sensitivity. However, the need of specialized equipment to conduct ankle-brachial index measurement by Doppler method and long time required for the same are expected to boost demand for oscillometric method during the forecast period. The oscillometric method segment is projected to lead the Ankle-brachial index measurement market in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to its ability to simultaneously analyze the left & right ankle-brachial index for blood pressure and heart rate. Based on distribution channel, the global ankle-brachial index measurement market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, attributed to rise in number of hospitalizations for cardiovascular disorders across the globe and improved distribution of cardiovascular diagnostic devices to hospital pharmacies by key suppliers. However, the online pharmacies segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR from 2017 to 2025, owing to rise in demand for precise and cost-effective screening tools for peripheral artery disorders and emergence of numerous online platforms offering diagnostic devices for vital signs measurement in attractive and cost-saving discounts.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41279

Geographically, the global ankle-brachial index measurement market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America captured the largest Ankle-brachial index measurement market share in terms of revenue in 2016, owing to the strategic presence of key players engaged in the manufacture of vital signs measurement devices in the U.S. and rapid rise in the incidence of peripheral artery diseases (PAD). Europe was the second most prominent region in terms of revenue and Ankle-brachial index measurement market share in 2016. However, rise in geriatric population in Japan, China, and India, and favorable reimbursement policies are likely to propel the ankle-brachial index measurement market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Global Ankle-brachial Index Measurement Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global ankle-brachial index measurement market are Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, Medizinische Messtechnik GmbH, MESI, Bosch + Sohn GmbH u. Co. KG, Voden Medical Instruments SpA., Perimed AB, Microlife Corporation, Moor Instruments, enverdis GmbH, among others.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=41279

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com