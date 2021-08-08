Artificial Intelligence Platform Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2018-2028

Automation and innovation in the work within business is necessary for the reinvention of the system landscapes. The same is possible with the machine learnings together with the help of the artificial intelligence platform. The industries in the recent time are in the tremendous need of the artificial intelligence platform to increase automation, machine interaction and to save time. Furthermore, problem-solving, social intelligence and general intelligence can also be achieved with the help of the artificial intelligence platform. The artificial intelligence platform market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to growth in adoption of cloud based application and services. Moreover, rising high level computer languages is helping various industries to work easily on the artificial intelligence platform.

Artificial intelligence platform is a way for computer systems to perform tasks like human intelligence including decision-making and speech recognition. Artificial intelligence platform is used for creating intelligent machines working nearly like humans and for developing ‘activities computers’ with the artificial intelligence.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26788

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market: Drivers and challenges

Some key drivers for the artificial intelligence platform include the growth of automotive industries and IT-firms. Approach of sectors towards the automation to increase to the productivity of the organizations gives potential growth to an artificial intelligence platform market in the coming years. Also, the growth in big data and demand for intelligent virtual assistant are primary drivers for artificial intelligence platform market. Thus, the artificial intelligence platform market is expected to have a potential growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, changing the customer preference towers the convenience and luxury life also gives rise to the artificial intelligence platform market. Also, artificial intelligence platform market is expected to be adopted by various manufacturers to improve their customer services. However, security related issues such as data privacy and unreliability of artificial intelligence platform algorithms are expected to be some factors hindering the artificial intelligence platform market.

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market: Key Players

Some key players of artificial intelligence platform market are Microsoft Corporation, Arterys, Alphabet, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel, Infosys, Wipro, Ayasdi, Bowery Farming, Salesforce, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Freenome, Amazon Web Services, Absolutdata, SAP and HPE. These companies are expected to influence the artificial intelligence platform market during forecast period also.

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market: Regional Overview

North America market is expected to have potential growth in the artificial intelligence platform due to the increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistants. Rising trend of smart infrastructures is also expected to drive the growth of artificial intelligence platform market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to have a considerate growth in the artificial intelligence platform market due to an increase in adoption of the artificial intelligence platform by various manufacturing and automobile industries for improving operational efficiency and productivity. The Middle East and Africa is also expected to have significant growth in the artificial intelligence platform market due to presence of various small and medium-sized startups (based on artificial intelligence platform). Evolving IT, electronics and electrical industries in SEA are expected to be responsible for the significant growth of the artificial intelligence platform market. Artificial intelligence platform market in Japan is expected to grow during the forecast period due to introduction of humanoids concept in industries because of lack of manpower in Japan. Increase in need of autonomous weapons in defense sectors in China is expected to raise adoption of artificial intelligence platform in the market.

Global Market Segments, Global Market Dynamics, Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017, Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028, Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market, Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges, Competition & Companies Involved in the Market, Market Solutions Technology, Value Chain of the Market, Global Market Drivers and Restraints

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/26788