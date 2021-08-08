Audiological Devices Market trends and dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities by 2024

The global audiological devices market is growing significantly due tointroduction of waterproof and wireless hearing aids, increasing need for aesthetically fabricated hearing aids, and increasing government initiatives to provide better healthcare services in the industry. Massive unexplored market in audiological devicesindustry of developing economies are creating ample opportunities for the audiological devices market to grow at a considerable rate during the forecasted years. In addition, increasing adoption of digital technology in developing and designing hearing aid is also expected to support the growth of the market in the coming years. Further, the advanced research and development facilities, and new and innovative product developments by the companies are propelling the growthof theaudiological devices industry.

Types of hearing aids include receiver-in-the-ear aids, behind-the-ear (BTE) aids, canal hearing aids (in-the-canal, completely-in-canal, and invisible-in-canal), in-the-ear (ITE) aids, and others. Behind-the-ear aid is the most popular hearing aid, as it is efficient in treating wide extend of hearing loss and is majorly preferred by elderly people due to its easiness to handle and clean. In addition, diagnostic devices include audiometers, tympanometers, and otoscopes. Audiometers are the most preferred device used by audiologists for investigation of hearing impairment.

Geographically, Europewill be leading the global audiological devices market in the coming years, due to propitious reimbursement policies, increasing government support and introduction of innovative products. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global audiological devices market. The major reasons for the fastest growth of audiological devices market in the region are increasing healthcare expenditure, large pool of patients, increasing government support, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing incidence of deafness in the region. Moreover, the audiological devices market is growing due to increasing awareness of healthcare in the emerging countries, such as India and China, of Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the companies operating in the global audiological devices market are Siemens Healthcare, Cochlear Limited, Widex A/S, Bernafon, Sonova Holdings AG, SeboTek Haring Systems, GN ReSound Group, William Demant Holding A/S, Beltone, and Starkey Hearing Technologies.

