Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity Analysis

The global automated external defibrillators market is projected to observe significant growth during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and rising awareness about the benefits of using AEDs in SCA and other arrhythmic conditions. AEDs are compact devices that deliver electric shock to resynchronize the patient’s heart beat suffering from SCA. These devices do not require trained professionals to treat patients; an untrained bystander can also use the device to help patients in case of an emergency.

On the basis of end user, the automated external defibrillators market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, public access settings, pre-hospital settings and home care settings. Hospitals and clinics as an end-user category dominate this market and are predicted to continue with this trend in the coming years, mainly due to the growing patient population with cardiac arrest, which in turn, is contributing toward the high demand for AEDs. However, public access settings is expected to be the fastest growing end-user category in this market, due to increasing government initiatives to raise awareness about the advanced AEDs.

Among various CVD, a majority of deaths are caused by coronary heart disease (CHD), followed by stroke and heart failure. SCA is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. Although, death rates due to stroke have been declining for past few years, cardiac stroke still accounts for one in every 20 deaths in the country. In addition, according to the European Resuscitation Council, SCA causes nearly 20% of all deaths in Europe. Thus, with the increasing SCA cases, the market demand for AED is expected to increase in the coming years.

Furthermore, the players are introducing advanced AEDs and their accessories. For instance, in February 2018, Defibtech LLC received a premarket approval application (PMA) approval for all Lifeline and ReviveR AED models offered for sale in the U.S.

Some of the other players in the automated external defibrillators market include Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Physio Control Inc., Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation).

The study provides historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa.

