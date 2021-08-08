Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market Trends, Technological Advancements, and Growth Opportunities

BPH treatment includes Transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT), Transurethral needle ablation (TUNA), Transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), Transurethral incision of the prostate (TUIP), Laser surgery, Prostatic implants and Other procedures. The BPH treatment devices market is segmented on the basis of procedure type and end user.

On the basis of end user, the BPH treatment devices market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the BPH treatment devices market in 2016, followed by specialty clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. of the largest share of hospitals as an end user is mainly attributable to large number of hospitalization of patients suffering from urological disorder in hospitals and early adoption of new devices in hospitals.

Growing aging population, rising prevalence of BPH, rise in the awareness about various BPH disorders and surge in the adoption of minimally invasive procedures are the some of the major factors driving the growth of the BPH treatment devices market.

Many initiatives are also being taken to increase the awareness about symptoms and treatment options available for BPH. For instance, in North America, every year, September is observed as National Prostate Health Month by health experts, health advocates, and individuals concerned with the prostate health of men. The main purpose of designating a whole month for prostate health is to create awareness, educate people about the risk factors and symptoms of prostate related diseases and other factors. Various such factors are driving the growth of BPH treatment devices market.

North America accounted for the largest share in the BPH treatment devices market in 2016, due to the rising prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, rising aging population, and spur in healthcare expenditure. Partnerships between public and private sectors for the development of low-cost medical devices, and favorable reimbursement policies are also likely to drive the growth of the market in North America.

The companies are launching various products and are expanding in various geographies to gain a larger share in the BPH treatment devices market.

In March 2017, NeoTract announced the expansion of its minimally invasive UroLift System to be available in Ireland. The expansion of the product in Ireland was supported by Vhi group, a private health insurance firm.

In June 2017, Olympus Corporation announced the expansion of its PLASMA Resection in Africa that provides clinical benefits and cost saving procedure, in comparison to monopolar transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP).

In September 2016, NeoTract, Inc. (NeoTract) announced that the company has received the de novo approval from USFDA for its UroLife system for prostate implant.

