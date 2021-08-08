Big Data Security Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Big Data Security Market, By Component (Software, Service – Forecast 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Big data analytics refers to a process that is used when traditional data mining and handling techniques cannot uncover the insights and meaning of the underlying data. Data that is unstructured or time-sensitive or simply very large cannot be processed by relational database engines. This type of data requires a different processing approach called big data analytics, which makes use of massive parallelism on readily-available hardware. Big data security involves various technologies to cater to the need for data privacy. Data in its raw and unstructured form has no value; it needs to be processed and properly structured in order to be utilized.

The global big data security market is expected to reach approximately USD 36.5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 16.9%.

Key Players

The key players in the global big data security market are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (Israel), Fortinet (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), IBM Corporation (US), McAfee, LLC (US), Symantec Corporation (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), Rapid7, Inc. (US), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), Proofpoint, Inc. (US).

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3836961-global-big-data-security-market-by-component-software

Global Big Data Security Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017–2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the big data security market

• To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

• To analyze the big data security market based on Porter’s Five Forces analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main regions and their countries—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of technology, component, deployment, organization size, end-user.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research and development in the big data security market

Target Audience

• Investors and Consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology Solution Providers

• IT Solution Providers

Key Findings

• The global big data security market is expected to reach USD 36.5 billion by 2023.

• The identity and access accounted for the largest market share in 2017, with a market value of 5.08 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. The security information and event management segment accounted for the second largest market share valued at USD 3.99 billion in 2017; it is projected to register a CAGR of 14.3%.

• The service segment accounted for the largest market value of USD 8.49 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. The software segment accounted for the second largest market in 2017, valued at USD 5.83 billion; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Big Data Security Market, Estimation and Forecast

North America is expected to be the largest revenue generating market for the global big data security market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of vendors and organizations establishing their large operation base and customers in this region. Additionally, this region has developed economic countries present and are the early adopter of the big data technology. Europe accounts for the second position in the big data security market due to the increased investments in big data security and providing security infrastructure for SMEs. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market registering a CAGR of 19.1% owing to the significant growth opportunities for the new vendors.

The report also offers a brief country-level analysis for the various regional markets.

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3836961-global-big-data-security-market-by-component-software

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

…

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Financial Overview

13.1.3 Solution/Service Offerings

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.1.5 Key Strategy

13.2 Fortinet

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Financial Overview

13.2.3 Product/Service Offerings

13.2.4 Key Developments

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Strategy

13.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Financial Overview

13.3.3 Product/Solutions Offerings

13.3.4 Key Developments

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Strategy

13.4 IBM Corporation

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Financial Overview

13.4.3 Solution/Service Offerings

13.4.4 Key Developments

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Strategy

13.5 McAfee, LLC

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Financial Overview

13.5.3 Product/Service Offerings

13.5.4 Key Developments

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Strategy

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)