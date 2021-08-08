Bunker Fuel Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 250 Bn by the End of 2017 – 2025

Understanding several aspects of the global bunker fuel market, Persistence Market Research has put forth an in-depth analysis on various trends, opportunities, challenges, drivers and restraints influencing the growth of the market in its recent research report titled “Bunker Fuel Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. Various facets of the global bunker fuel market are analyzed across the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. An exhaustive analysis of the global bunker fuel market covers weighted segmentation analysis, competitive assessment and forecast projections with respect to value and volume for a period of five years from 2017 till 2025.

Global Bunker Fuel Market: Forecast Highlights

The global bunker fuel market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years and is projected to grow at a high value CAGR of 7.4% throughout the period of assessment. In 2017, the global market was valued at about US$ 140 Bn and is estimated to reach a valuation of just under US$ 250 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2025).

Global Bunker Fuel Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global bunker fuel market is segmented on the basis of type, end use and region.

In the region category, Asia Pacific (APAC) is the largest regional market reflecting high attractiveness. The bunker fuel market in Asia Pacific is expected to reach a high market valuation by the end of the year of assessment and is projected to grow at the highest value CAGR of 8.2% throughout the period of forecast. Bunker fuel market in Europe is the second largest in terms of market value and growth rate.

Global Bunker Fuel Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report on the global market for bunker fuel covers competitive landscape that includes intelligence on various companies operating in the global market. Information including the company overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, geographical spread, key developments, expansion plans and various strategies is covered in the competitive assessment chapter. Some of the top companies such as ExxonMobil Corporation, Total S.A., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Neste Oyj, Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Marathon Petroleum, Corporation, Valero Energy Corporation, Lukofil-Bunker LLC, OAO Gazprom and China Petroleum & chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation) are profiled in this research report.