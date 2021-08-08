Clinical Decision Support System Market Showing Growth of 15.62% During the Forecast Period Till 2023 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

A clinical decision support system (CDSS) is a health information technology system that is designed to assist physicians and other health professionals in clinical decision-making tasks. A CDSS is an adaptation of the decision support system commonly used to aid business management. The major factors driving the growth of the market include rising demand for data-driven technologies, increasing geriatric population, increasing number emergency cases, and development of healthcare infrastructure.

The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach a market value of USD 1764.93 million by 2023 from USD 794.10 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of the market, i.e., 39.3%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with 34.3% and 19.4% market shares respectively.

The global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented on the basis of component, product, model, delivery mode, mode of advice, setting, type, application, and region.

The global clinical decision support systems market, by component, has been segmented into services, software, and hardware.

The global clinical decision support systems market, by product, has been segmented into integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS.

The global clinical decision support systems market, by model, has been segmented into Knowledge-Based CDSS and Non-Knowledge-Based CDSS.

By delivery mode, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud-based systems.

By mode of advice, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into passive CDSS and active CDSS.

By settings, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into inpatient settings and ambulatory care settings.

By type, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into therapeutic clinical decision support system and diagnostic clinical decision support system.

By application, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into conventional clinical decision support systems and advanced clinical decision support systems.

Key Players

Wolters Kluwer Health, Hearst Communications Inc., Elsevier B.V., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Athenahealth, Inc., Siemens AG, Carestream Health, Epic Systems, IBM Corporation, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the clinical decision support systems market

To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global clinical decision support systems market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by component, product, model, delivery mode, mode of advice, setting, type, application, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the clinical decision support systems market

