Cloud Application Security Market to Witness Soaring Growth During 2017-2027

Cloud Application Security

Transition towards cloud application security reduces the information technology expenditure and increases the efficiency and flexibility for employees. But, in order to get a full access to the benefits offered by the cloud infrastructure, a. organization’s IT team have to find the correct balance of supporting access, while maintaining control to protect the data. Cloud application security is a comprehensive service that helps the organization take advantage of the cloud infrastructure benefits. Cloud application security services keep the IT team in control via providing enhanced visibility into network activity. Tools to assess risks, uncover shadow IT, investigate activities, eliminate threat, and enforce policies are offered by cloud application security services. This way, cloud application security enables smooth and safe transition towards cloud infrastructure. Cloud application security also enables the discovery of all the cloud uses in and organization’s network infrastructure. This feature offered by cloud application security services includes risk assessment, and control. Cloud application security monitors and controls the critical data in the cloud by enforcing DLP policies, and gaining improved visibility. Cloud application security detects security incidents and anomalous use by incorporation advanced investigation tools and behavioral analytics in order to set alerts and policies, and mitigate risk of data theft and data loss. Thus, cloud application security enables maximum control over a network’s cloud traffic.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26797

Cloud Application Security Market: Drivers & Challenges

The transition from 3rd generation towards LTE (Long term evolution) and the emergence of 5th generation, that raises the demand for IPv6 transitions and IP connected devices, will increase the adoption of cloud application security market globally. Increased usage of Internet of Things is expected to drive the global cloud application security market. Factors, such as end to end visibility and the business value of cloud application security, are also estimated to affect the market positively during the forecast period. Expansion in enterprise related business models involving improvised usage of the concealed data center infrastructure using virtualizing techniques to bring in a competitive advantage will also boost the cloud application security market during the forecast period. The conversion of conventional offices into smart offices will also propel the global cloud application security market to greater heights.

However, the revenue and profit margins flooding away from telecom operators by the Over the Top (OTT) service providers restricts the proper growth of the cloud application security market globally.

Cloud Application Security Market: Regional Outlook

Due to the high rate of IoT adoption and the early incorporation of 4G/LTE in the region, North America leads the global cloud application security market. Also, the presence of an extensive body of cloud application security providers boosts the cloud application security market in the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow its cloud application security market steadily during the forecast period. The progressive growth in the demand for 4G/LTE and the emerging 5G technology is considered to be a major driver of the cloud application security market in the region. The rising adoption of Internet of Things in smart offices is another factor that is expected to boost the Asia Pacific market for cloud application security.

The cloud application security market in Western and Eastern Europe are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The overall gain in the business value after the incorporation of cloud application security in an organization’s cloud network infrastructure will drive the cloud application security market in the regions.

Cloud Application Security Market: Key Players

Few of the major players operating in the cloud application security market include Sophos Ltd.; HyTrust, Inc.; CipherCloud; proofpoint; Netskope Cloud Support; Twistlock Ltd.; Symantec Corporation; Fortinet, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; and Microsoft Corporation.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/26797

The market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments, Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016, Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027, Supply & Demand Value Chain, Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges, Competition & Companies involved, Technology , Value Chain, Market Drivers and Restraints