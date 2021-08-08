Color Duplex Ultrasound Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2017 – 2025

Color duplex ultrasound is a technique used to assess blood flow through vessels of the body. It is a non-invasive method that combines the techniques of traditional ultrasound, which uses sound waves to create images of the blood vessels, and Doppler ultrasound, which records sound waves to identify and analyze the flow of blood through blood vessels. The color duplex ultrasound technique enables health care practitioners or surgeons to identify any abnormalities in direction of blood flow and speed of the flow. It also helps detect other important parameters of the blood vessels such as occlusion owing to cholesterol deposits and blood clots and size and diameter of the blood vessels. Furthermore, the technique aids in evaluating various hematology disorders. The color duplex ultrasound technique is an advanced version of the traditional duplex ultrasound technique and provides more clear images of the blood vessels.

Rise in prevalence of hematological disorders, especially diseases of the blood vessels such as atherosclerosis and peripheral artery diseases, is driving demand for duplex ultrasound scans. Moreover, rise in the incidence of major diseases owing to increase in prevalence of smoking, sedentary lifestyles, and obesity is fuelling demand for duplex ultrasound technique. Preference of health care providers and patients for non-invasive diagnostic testing, rise in per capita health care expenditure in emerging countries, and new product introductions by market players are expected to propel the global color duplex ultrasound market in 2016. However, advent of new techniques based on the ultrasound diagnostic testing and lack of uniformity in reimbursement policies for color duplex ultrasound equipment and tests are likely to restrain the global color duplex ultrasound market during the forecast period.

The global color duplex ultrasound market can be segmented based on type, indication, end-user, and geography. In terms of type, the global color duplex ultrasound market can be classified into duplex ultrasound of the abdomen, duplex ultrasound of the carotid artery, duplex ultrasound of the extremities, and renal duplex ultrasound. Based on indication, the global color duplex ultrasound market can be divided into deep vein thrombosis, arterial occlusion, abdominal aortic aneurysm, peripheral artery diseases, venous insufficiency, and others. In terms of indication, the deep vein thrombosis segment dominated the global color duplex ultrasound market in 2016, followed by peripheral artery diseases. Increase in prevalence of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral artery diseases, especially in emerging countries, is expected to create a huge patient pool for color duplex ultrasound tests. Based on end-user, the global color duplex ultrasound market can be segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and others. Hospitals dominated the global color duplex ultrasound market in 2016, owing to a large patient pool preferring treatment in hospital inpatient and outpatient settings and better reimbursement policies for hospitals.

In terms of geography, the global color duplex ultrasound market can be classified into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global color duplex ultrasound market in 2016. Higher prevalence of deep vein thrombosis and other hematology diseases, higher per capita health care spending in the region, and adequate reimbursement policies are some factors leading to rise in demand for non-invasive color duplex ultrasound techniques. Asia Pacific is expected to present a large patient pool owing to increase in prevalence of smoking leading to diseases of the blood vessels. The color duplex ultrasound market in the region is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global color duplex ultrasound market are Diagnostic Ultrasound Plus, Inc., VasCore, and TERASON DIVISION TERATECH CORPORATION.

