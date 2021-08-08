Construction Adhesives Market : New Research Report In Global Industry, 2018-2026

Construction Adhesives Market – Overview

The term adhesive refers to a binding substance applied on the surface of materials in order to avoid separation. Construction adhesives are available in various forms such as solid blocks, paste, and liquid films. Ingredients used in construction adhesives include clay, cement, acrylic resin, polyurethane monomers, styrene-butadiene rubber, hexane, other non-polar solvents, and various initiators and functional additives. Adhesives are employed in various applications in construction activities. These include ceramic tiles, concrete, flooring underlayment, pre-finished panels, and roofing.

Based on product, the global construction adhesives market has been segmented into polyurethane, acrylic, epoxy, polyvinyl acetate (PVA), and silicone. Acrylic dominates the global construction adhesives market. Acrylic-based construction adhesives are synthetic fibers made from polymer. They are utilized to manufacture diverse products, including textiles and home furnishings. Acrylic-based construction adhesives work well on a wide range of materials such as wood, metal, glass, and outdoor and waterproof items. They are moisture resistant and can sustain drastic temperature and seasonal changes such as ultraviolet light and freezing conditions. It takes about 24 hours for an acrylic-based adhesive to completely adhere to a surface. Acrylic is resistant to solvents and chemicals, making it a useful product for the industrial sector. Acrylic construction adhesives are costlier than rubber adhesives. However, they offer long-term adhesion power. The polyurethane segment of the construction adhesives market is expected to expand at a faster pace than other segments during the forecast period. Demand for polyurethane products is projected to increase due to their rapid curing rate, high bonding strength, and low formaldehyde emissions. These products can replace high-cost acrylic-based products in similar applications. Polyurethane construction adhesives are chemically reactive formulations and are often fast curing. They provide strong resilient adhesion that is impact resistant. They also offer better low-temperature strength than any other adhesive. Based on formulation technology, the global construction adhesives market can be divided into solvent-based, water-based, hot-melt, and reactive. In terms of volume, the water-based segment led the global construction adhesives market in 2017. Water-based construction adhesives are emulsions of adhesive chemicals, usually polymers, suspended in water. These construction adhesives are primarily derived from acrylic, poly vinyl acetate (PVA), ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA), and styrene butadiene polymers (SBC) chemistries. Water-based construction adhesives are generally employed in packaging and printing industries, especially in removable applications. Solvent-based construction adhesives are solutions of adhesive chemicals or polymers in petroleum-based solvents. These adhesives can be used for permanent and temporary applications. Most solvent-based construction adhesives emit VOCs during and after application. Emission of VOCs is harmful to humans; it can cause respiratory complications. In terms of application, the global construction adhesives market has been bifurcated into structural, and non-structural. The non-structural segment is projected to lead the global construction adhesives market. Non-structural adhesives provide cost-effective solutions for assembly of finished products. These adhesives include contact adhesives where a solution or emulsion containing an elastomeric adhesive is coated onto both adherents. The solvent is allowed to evaporate, and then the two adherents are brought into contact. Based on end-use, the global construction adhesives market has been divided into residential, non-residential, and industrial. The residential segment accounted for major share of the global construction adhesives market in 2017. Construction adhesives are utilized in numerous applications in the construction industry. These adhesives are extensively employed for applications such as flooring underlayment, ceramic tile laying, carpet laying, roofing, wall panel laying, and wall covering. Acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, and silicone construction adhesives are employed in the residential sector. Water-based construction adhesives are preferred over solvent-based adhesives due to the absence of VOC emissions.

Based on region, the global construction adhesives market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominates the global market, driven by the significant economic progress and infrastructure development in various countries across the region. Increase in building and construction activities in the region is expected to boost the construction adhesives market. India is expected to overtake Japan to become the third largest global construction market by 2026. It is a rapidly growing construction market across the globe by 2026.

The report analyzes and forecasts the construction adhesives market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global construction adhesives market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for construction adhesives during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the construction adhesives market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global construction adhesives market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the construction adhesives market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments, formulation technology segments, application segments, and end-use segments have been benchmarked based on their Market Value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global construction adhesives market by segmenting it in terms of product, formulation technology, application, end-use, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for construction adhesives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product segments and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global construction adhesives market. Key players profiled in the report are Henkel AG & Company KGaA, SIKA Group, 3M, Bostik SA, and H.B. Fuller Company. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated Market Value of the global construction adhesives market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, formulation technology, application, end-use, and regional segments. The Market Value and forecast for each product, formulation technology, application, and end-use segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

The global construction adhesives market has been segmented as follows:

Global Construction Adhesives Market, by Product

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)

Silicone



Global Construction Adhesives Market, by Formulation Technology

Solvent-based

Water-based

Hot-melt

Reactive

Global Construction Adhesives Market, by Application

Structural

Non-structural

Global Construction Adhesives Market, by End-use

Residential

Non-residential

Industrial

Global Construction Adhesives Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various products and applications wherein construction adhesives are used

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the construction adhesives market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global construction adhesives market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand the competition level

The report offers Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the market

