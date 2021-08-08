Cosmetic Pigments Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – BASF, Lanxess, Clariant, Huntsman, Sun Chemicals and Forecast to 2024

Global Cosmetic Pigments Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Cosmetic Pigments Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 138 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Cosmetic Pigments industry has a high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as BASF, Lanxess, Clariant, Huntsman and Sun Chemicals. At present, Huntsman is the world leader, holding 15.1% production market share in 2016.

Cosmetic Pigments downstream is wide and recently Cosmetic Pigments has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Facial Make-Up, Lip Products. Globally, the Cosmetic Pigments market is mainly driven by growing demand for Lip Products. Lip Products accounts for nearly 20.4% of total downstream consumption of Cosmetic Pigments in global.

Cosmetic Pigments can be mainly divided into inorganic Cosmetic Pigments, organic Cosmetic Pigments. Which inorganic Cosmetic Pigments captures about 59% of Cosmetic Pigments market in 2016. This pattern will not be drastic changes in the future.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3836999-global-cosmetic-pigments-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

The worldwide market for Cosmetic Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cosmetic Pigments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Lanxess

Clariant

Huntsman

Sun Chemicals

Kobo Products

Merck

Sensient Cosmetic

ECKART

Miyoshi Kasei

Nihon Koken Kogyo

CQV

Sudarshan

Neelikon

Yipin Pigments

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inorganic

Organic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Facial Make-Up

Lip Products

Eye Make-Up

Nail Products

Hair Color Products

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3836999-global-cosmetic-pigments-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cosmetic Pigments Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Inorganic

1.2.2 Organic

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Facial Make-Up

1.3.2 Lip Products

1.3.3 Eye Make-Up

1.3.4 Nail Products

1.3.5 Hair Color Products

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cosmetic Pigments Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BASF Cosmetic Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Lanxess

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cosmetic Pigments Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Lanxess Cosmetic Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Clariant

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cosmetic Pigments Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Clariant Cosmetic Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Huntsman

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cosmetic Pigments Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Huntsman Cosmetic Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Sun Chemicals

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cosmetic Pigments Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Sun Chemicals Cosmetic Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Kobo Products

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cosmetic Pigments Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Kobo Products Cosmetic Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Merck

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Cosmetic Pigments Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Merck Cosmetic Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.