Dialyzers Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast till 2026 Key Players

End-stage renal disease (ESRD) can be treated by two treatment options: transplantation and dialysis. As kidney transplantation is losing popularity owing to limitations of the procedure such as unavailability of donor organ, immune response of the receptor body against the donor organ, and high cost of transplantation procedure; the dialysis is now the most preferred treatment option by a large patient pool. Dialysis can be carried out by two methods: hemodialysis and peritoneal. The hemodialysis is a preferred method of detoxifying blood. It involves the use of dialyzer to filter blood. Dialyzers are composed of three basic parts: compartment for the blood, compartment for the dialysate, and a semipermeable membrane separating the two. The dialyzer works like the kidney and effectively removes waste substances. Patients may require this treatment three to four times a week.

Global Dialyzers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growth in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of kidney diseases, increase in health care expenditure worldwide, and favorable reimbursement policies are driving the global dialyzers market. In 1972, the U.S. Government passed a legislation extending medicare coverage to patients with ESRD, regardless of their age. However, increase in cost of dialyzers and stringent regulatory requirements are likely to restrain the global dialyzers market. Moreover, increase in reuse of dialyzers is anticipated to inhibit the global dialyzers market.

Global Dialyzers Market: Key Segments

The global dialyzers market can be segmented based on product, material, flux type, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be categorized into parallel plate, coil, and hollow fiber. Among them, the hollow fiber dialyzers segment dominates the global dialyzers market owing to its excellent dialysis performance and its suitability for reuse. These three products are ideally single-use and disposable; however, patients often reuse them to save cost. Based on material, the global dialyzers market can be divided into polysulfone dialyzers, polyethersulfone dialyzers, cellulose triacetate dialyzers, polypropylene dialyzers, and polycarbonate dialyzers. In terms of fluz type, the dialyzers market can be bifurcated into high flux dialyzers and low flux dialyzers. Based on end-user, the market can be segregated into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, home care settings, and dialysis centers. The hospitals and clinics segments are expected to hold considerable share of the market by the end of the forecast period. The dialysis centers segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global dialyzers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market, owing to growing incidence of renal diseases, improved diagnosis, growing per capita health care spending, and high disposable income of the population in the region. ESRD afflicts approximately 96,000 people in the U.S. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market due to growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of renal diseases, and rising adoption of novel products to treat chronic kidney conditions. Asia Pacific is considered an emerging market for dialyzers, owing to presence of developing economies, increasing health care expenditure, and constantly growing population.

Global Dialyzers Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global dialyzers market include Baxter, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cardinal Health, Farmasol, MEDIVATORS Inc., TERUMO CORPORATION, Fresenius Medical Care, BD, Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited, and NIPRO.

