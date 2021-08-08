Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Forecasted to Reach US$ 16,005.6 Mn Value by 2018 – 2026 End

A new report published by Persistence Market Research titled “Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2025)” studies the performance of the global electrodeposited copper foils market over an eight year assessment period from 2017 to 2025. The report presents the value and volume forecast of the global electrodeposited copper foils market and provides key insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. As per the estimates, the global electrodeposited copper foils market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,664.4 Mn by the end of the year 2017 and is poised to touch a value of US$ 16,005.6 Mn by the end of the year 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.6% during the assessment period. In terms of volume, the consumption of electrodeposited copper foils was pegged at 384,912 tons in the year 2016 and is expected to touch a figure of 774,918 tons by the end of the year 2025, and exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% during the assessment period.

Global Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global electrodeposited copper foils market is segmented on the basis of thickness (<20 μm, 20-50 μm, >50 μm) and on the basis of application (Printed Circuit Boards, EMI Shielding, Batteries, Switchgear, others).

Request for Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19009

By thickness, it is estimated that <20 μm segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,908.2 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a value of US$ 12,866.3 Mn in the year 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.8% during the assessment period.

By thickness, it is estimated that >50 μm segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 689.9 Mn in the year 2017 and is poised to reach a value of US$ 1,073.8 Mn in the year 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

By application, the printed circuit boards segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,754.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 11,420.9 Mn in the year 2025, displaying a CAGR of 11.6% during the assessment period.

By application, EMI shielding segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 83.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a value of US$ 132.2 Mn in the year 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the assessment period.

Global Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market: Regional Forecast

Persistence Market Research tracks the performance of the global electrodeposited copper foils market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. As per the forecast, Asia Pacific electrodeposited copper foils market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,889.4 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a value of US$ 14,715.9 Mn in the year 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the period of assessment. Thus, the Asia Pacific region is completely dominating the global electrodeposited copper foils market. North America electrodeposited copper foils market is estimated to be valued at US$ 431.2 Mn in the year 2017, and is poised to reach a value of US$ 741.3 Mn in the year 2025, displaying a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Request for Report Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/19009

Global Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market: Vendor Insights

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the global electrodeposited copper foils market such as Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Jiangxi Copper Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Arcotech Ltd., Kingboard Copper Foil Holdings Ltd, Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co., Ltd., LS MTRON LTD and Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd. among others. The major suppliers of electrodeposited copper foils are channelizing efforts towards developing partnerships with end users, such as PCB and Battery manufacturers, in order to better address the demand and cater to exacting standards and specific requirements.