Embolic Protection Devices Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Embolic protection devices (EPDs) are primarily used during percutaneous cardiac procedures. They aid in reducing the number of complications arising due to blockages in small blood vessels caused by the debris that is released into the bloodstream. Embolic protection devices capture the blood and luminal debris within saphenous vein grafts during stenting, thereby inhibiting the distal embolization. These devices are considered a part of the most reliable, evidence-based procedure for reducing periprocedural myocardial infarction and other major cardiovascular events. This procedure is always accompanied by imaging systems so as to ensure proper placement of the device.

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, growing penetration by local market players that offer devices at relatively lower average selling prices due to reduction in transportation costs, and innovation in the design and material of devices are some of the factors likely to drive the global embolic protection devices market during the forecast period. However, certain limitations associated with each of the product types and group purchasing policies of large chain hospitals impose pricing pressures on manufacturers. This factor is likely to restrain the embolic protection devices market during the forecast period. The continuously rising investment in research and development by major market players to overcome these limitations is likely to fuel the global embolic protection devices market during the forecast period.

The global embolic protection devices market can be categorized based on product, usage, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global embolic protection devices market can be divided into balloon occlusion devices, catheter occlusion devices, and filter devices. Balloon occlusion devices function by advancing a balloon at the target site and inflating it by occluding distant vessel. Filter devices rely on the positioning of the filter membrane. Based on usage, the global embolic protection devices market can be bifurcated into disposable devices and re-usable devices. Based on application, the global embolic protection devices market can be classified into peripheral artery diseases, coronary artery diseases, carotid artery diseases, and renal artery diseases. In terms of end-user, the global embolic protection devices market can be categorized into ambulatory care centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics.

Geographically, the global embolic protection devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is likely to account for a major share of the global embolic protection devices market during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for technologically advanced products, significant adoption of newly developed products among end-users, and higher cost of devices in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to offer significant potential for growth of the embolic protection devices market during the forecast period, owing to the large number of patients with cardiovascular diseases demanding low-cost products, improving health care infrastructure, and rising reimbursement coverage for cardiologic anomalies in the region.

Cutting-edge design, high torqueability, and improved ability in capturing plaque debris act as major growth opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global embolic protection devices market. Strategic mergers and acquisitions in emerging markets with high growth potential in order to extend geographical coverage in countries with significant patient population but without proper utilities is a growing trend among key players operating in the global embolic protection devices market. Key players operating in the global embolic protection devices market are Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD., Allium Medical Solutions Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates, and others.

