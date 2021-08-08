Emission Monitoring Systems Industry Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research

Growing importance to meet the emissions compliance and continuous improvement in data reporting process is the key factor drives the growth of global emission monitoring systems market. Emission monitoring systems are deployed to measure and monitor various pollutants like NOx, SO2, CO, CO2, HCI, NH3, HF, Mercury THC, etc. Emission Monitoring System is unified system of gas sampling system, gas analysers, temperature, flow and opacity monitors that are integrated with a data acquisition system. Emission Monitoring Systems are deployed to address the environmental regulatory compliance of various industrial sources of air pollutants. Generally, Emission Monitoring Systems have certification or approval at the appropriate measuring range(s) by national or international certification body, such as TUV in Germany, MCERTS in the UK, and other regularity bodies.

Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market: Market Dynamics

Changing framework for businesses to meet quality requirements, stringent emission standards, and continuous improvement in mandatory reporting structure by various national and international environmental agencies are the key factors contributes the growth of global emission monitoring systems market. Additionally, global initiatives to prevent climate change, growing awareness among governments to reduce environmental pollution and increasing global investment in environmental management, further accelerates the growth of global emission monitoring systems market. Also, rising health concerns related to air pollution, growing interest in manufacturing sector to identify opportunities for reducing emissions and increasing efficiency, and increasing focus on utilizing emissions data & analytics solutions to improve efficiency, further expected to fuel the growth of global emission monitoring systems market. However, high deployment cost to integrate with the existing system and lack of awareness regarding the potential benefits of emission monitoring systems and the factors identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of growth of global emission monitoring systems market.

Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market: Market Segmentation

The global emission monitoring systems market is segmented on the basis of type, component, by end-user vertical and by region. On the basis of type, the global emission monitoring systems market can be segmented into continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) and predictive emission monitoring system (PEMS). On the basis of component the global emission monitoring systems market can be segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. On the basis of end-user vertical the global emission monitoring systems market can be segmented into Cement, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Pharmaceutical, Metal and Mining, Marine and Shipping, Food & Beverage, Waste Incineration, Pulp & Paper and others. Regionally, the global emission monitoring systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market: Regional outlook

North America emission monitoring systems market is expected to dominate the market, due to stringent emission standards, rising focus on sustainable technologies and continuous government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Asia Pacific emission monitoring systems market is identified as the fastest growing market due to expanding manufacturing sector, transforming regulatory practices and mandatory compliance requirements

Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent vendors in the global emission monitoring systems market, includes ABB., Emerson Electric Co., HORIBA, Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Enviro Technology Services, Ecotech, and Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

