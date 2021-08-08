Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market 2019-2024: Top Companies- Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Avast Software, ESET, Bitdefender and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Enterprise Cyber Security Solution is the body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from major cyber threats, such as cyber terrorism, cyber warfare, and cyber espionage. In their most disruptive form, cyber threats take aim at secret, political, military, or infrastructural assets of a nation, or its people. In a computing context, security includes both Cyber Security and physical security.

North China was the largest market with a market share of 43.16% in 2012 and 38.62% in 2017 with an increase of 4.54%. East and Southwest China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 11.74% and 11.23% in 2016. The cyber security market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, technology and emerging application. So, we will see a fast growth rate of the market. What is more, information security program will be more and more integrated machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, based on the associated with timely data and display attacks, the security program will be able to more accurately identify or even predict the attack in the future.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Symantec

McAfee

Trend Micro

Avast Software

ESET

Bitdefender

Fortinet

F-Secure

G DATA Software

Avira

Qihoo 360

Kaspersky

Tencent

Quick Heal

Comodo

Microsoft

Rising

Cheetah Mobile

AhnLab

Segmentation by product type:

PC

Phone & PAD

Segmentation by application:

Small Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

