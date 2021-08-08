ETHYLENE VINYL ALCOHOL COPOLYMER (EVOH) (EVOH RESIN) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION AND FORECASTS TO 2023

This report focuses on the Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymer or EVOH is a flexible, crystal clear, and glossy thermoplastic copolymer with excellent flex-crack resistance, and very high resistance to hydrocarbons, oils and organic solvents. It also has some of the best barrier properties to gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide making it especially suited for packaging of food, drugs, cosmetics, and other perishable or delicate products to extend shelf life.

The technical barriers of EVOH are very high which results in the industry highly concentrated. There are only three manufacturers for the time being, Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei, Chang Chun Petrochemical. And due to the plant distribution characteristic, five bases, USA, UK, Belgium, Japan and Taiwan, are catering to all of the EVOH resin demand around the world.

The worldwide market for Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million US$ in 2023, from 880 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kuraray

Nippon Gohsei

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ethylene(mol%)＜29

29≤Ethylene(mol%)＜35

35≤Ethylene(mol%)＜38

38≤Ethylene(mol%)＜44

Ethylene(mol%)≥44

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Packaging Material

Household Wrapping Material

Automotive Gas Tanks

Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

Wall Coverings

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kuraray

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Kuraray Description

2.1.1.2 Kuraray Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Kuraray Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Product Information

2.1.3 Kuraray Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Kuraray Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Kuraray Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Market Share in 2017

2.2 Nippon Gohsei

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Nippon Gohsei Description

2.2.1.2 Nippon Gohsei Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Nippon Gohsei Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Product Information

2.2.3 Nippon Gohsei Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Nippon Gohsei Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Nippon Gohsei Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Market Share in 2017

2.3 Chang Chun Petrochemical

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Chang Chun Petrochemical Description

2.3.1.2 Chang Chun Petrochemical Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Chang Chun Petrochemical Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Product Information

2.3.3 Chang Chun Petrochemical Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Chang Chun Petrochemical Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Chang Chun Petrochemical Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Market Share in 2017

Continued…..

