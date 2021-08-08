Europe And Asia Pacific Herbal Beauty Products Market: Emerging Technologies, Competition & Strategies of Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast By 2026

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market in its upcoming outlook titled, “Europe & Asia Pacific Herbal Beauty Products Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. In terms of value, it is expected that the Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market will register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period due to various factors, on which FMI offers vital insights in detail.

Consumer preference for clean label beauty care products is shifting significantly due to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of herbal and natural ingredients. Consumers are increasingly opting for greener products owing to presence of toxic ingredients in synthetic cosmetic products, which are known to cause various adverse effects. Moreover, consumers are currently more informed regarding the benefits of using herbal products through promotions, advertisements and activities on various social media platforms. Herbal skin care products improve skin texture, tone and appearance owing to presence of nutrients required to enrich overall skin health. Increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly personal care products has prompted companies to enter into the herbal and natural personal care products market and develop new and advanced products. Manufacturers are continuously launching herbal personal care products with remedial properties and long-term benefits, which is resulting in addressing existing consumer requirements and aiding in expanding customer base.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-eu-2375

Segmentation analysis

On the basis of end-use, the Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market is segmented into male and female. Female segment is estimated to account for the largest share by 2016 end. Male segment is expected to account for substantial growth over the forecast period. Increasing inclination of male consumers towards personal grooming and outward appearance among is expected to support growth of the male segment over the forecast period.

Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, drugstores, online/direct selling, and beauty salons. Among all these segments, supermarket segment is expected to account for relatively higher value share during the forecast period. Specialty stores segment has been estimated to occupy the second largest share accounting for 21.1% value share in 2015.

As far as the types of herbal beauty products are concerned, Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market is segmented into skin care, hair care, oral care, and fragrance. Among all these segments, skin care type segment has been estimated to represent 45.7% value share in 2016 and expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

Increasing acne issues owing to increasing humidity and pollution levels is expected to drive growth of the skin care type segment in the market during the forecast period. Skin care segment is sub-segmented into cream & lotion, cleanser & toner, facewash & scrub and others. Among these sub-segments, cream and lotion is expected to account for major value share over the forecast period.

Hair care segment is expected to occupy second largest position on the pie in terms of revenue contribution. The Hair care segment is sub-segmented into powder, hair oil, conditioner, shampoo, and others. The Oral care segment is likely to represent substantial growth over the forecast period. The segment is projected to represent 3.1% CAGR in terms of value growth by 2026 end.

Vendor insights

This report covers detailed profiles of key players in Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market, which includes key strategies, key developments, product offerings and others. Key companies profiled in this report are Bio Veda Action Research Co., VLCC Personal Care Ltd., Surya Brasil, Dabur India Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Lotus Herbals, Hemas Holdings Plc, Sheahnaz Herbals Inc., and Herballife International of America Inc.

If You Have Any Query, Ask The Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-eu-2375

Regional analysis

This report discusses trends driving growth of each segment and offers analysis and insights of the potential of the Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market in specific region including Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe. Markets in APAC are expected to record high growth rates in terms of value between 2016 and 2026. Japan has been estimated to be the largest consumer of herbal beauty products followed by China in 2015 across the APAC region.