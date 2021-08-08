Evolving Industry Trends : Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
In the context of machining, a cutting tool is any tool that is used to remove material from the workpiece by means of shear deformation. High-speed steel is the most common cutting tool material used today. High-speed steel cutting tools is much tough than ordinary cutting tools and easier for cutting. It retains its hardness at moderate temperatures. In machinery manufacturing, the majority use of HSS cutting tools is in machine tools.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The Major regions to produce High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools are China, Europe and Japan, which accounting for more than 77 % of value production in total. The major consumption region is east China, Europe, and United States.
Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world, especially in high-end products. Otherwise, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countries companies in value production.
The worldwide market for High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 9280 million US$ in 2023, from 7130 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Sandvik AB
Nachi-Fujikoshi
OSG
Kennametal
YG-1 Tool
Walter AG
Tiangong International
Shanghai Tool Works
Sumitomo Electric Industries
TDC Cutting Tools
Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing
Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool
Tivoly
Addison
Chengliang Tools
Sutton Tools
Henan Yigong Zuanye
Raymond(JK Files)
LMT Onsrud LP
DeWALT
Guhring
Jore Corporation
Somta Tools
BIG Kaiser
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
HSS Milling Tools
HSS Drilling Tools
HSS Tapping Tools
HSS Reaming & Counterboring Tools
HSS Gear Cutting Tools
HSS Broaching Tools
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automobile Industry
Aircraft Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Machinery Industry
Shipping Building Industry
Rail Transport Industry
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools market.
Chapter 1, to describe High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools, with sales, revenue, and price of High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
