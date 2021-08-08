G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market to Surge at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2022

The global GPCRs market has been categorized based on six assay types: calcium level detection assays, GTPγS binding assays, cGMP assays, reporter gene assays, receptor internalization assays, and cAMP assays. The cAMP assays segment held the largest share of the market, followed by the calcium level detection assays segment in 2013. Key factors attributed to the high growth of this segment are increasing demand for cAMP assays in high throughput screening (HTS) and various other major drug discovery platforms, introduction of advanced cAMP assays and wide applicability of these assays in a range of therapeutic applications.

In terms of therapeutic areas, the market has been segmented into seven categories: cardiovascular system, central nervous system (CNS), respiratory system, immune system, reproductive system, oncology, and others (abdominal, urinary, orthopedics, etc.). Oncology was the largest segment of the global GPCRs market in 2013. The segment includes several prime cancer therapeutic areas such as breast cancer, leukemia, lung cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, and/or several other malignant tumorous outgrowths. High prevalence and increasing incidence of several of these cancers are expected to drive the growth of the segment in the near future.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=550

Geographically, the GPCRs market has been categorized into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the global GPCRs market followed by Europe owing to high geriatric population and rising obesity-related diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle habits, unhealthy eating habits, excessive alcohol intake and smoking leading to cardiovascular diseases.

The regions also account for high number of research and development activities for the development of highly effective therapeutic drugs, which would require increased usage of GPCR assays. Asia Pacific was the third largest market for GPCRs, and is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Large untapped opportunities, improving health care infrastructure, rising research and development activities, expansion of large pharmaceutical manufacturers and CROs, and rising geriatric population in the region would contribute to the growth of the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., EMD Millipore, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Cisbio Bioassays, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., DiscoveRx Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Promega Corporation, Abcam plc, and HD Biosciences Co. Ltd. are the major players operating in the global GPCRs market.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=550

Most of these players constantly innovate and develop technologically advanced and/or improved GPCR assays and assay systems to maintain their positions in the global market. For instance, Tango GPCR Assay System and GeneBLAzer Validated Functional Assays from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ACTOne cAMP Assay from Becton, Dickinson and Company and Cyclic AMP cell-based assay kits from Cisbio Bioassays, would help in capitalizing on future customer preferences. These market players also collaborate with other companies as well as various global organizations through long-term agreements to develop innovative, technologically advanced or improved GPCR assays, assay platforms and systems.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com