Global Base Oil Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2018-2026

Base Oil Market – Overview

The report analyzes the global base oil market for the period from 2017 to 2026, wherein 2017 is considered the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information. The report covers all trends prevalent in the global base oil market. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market during the forecast period.

The study provides a holistic perspective of the market in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) across different geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global base oil market, in terms of market estimates and forecasts, for all segments across different regions. The research report provides in-depth analysis of the global base oil market based on group, application, and geography. The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in providing base oil. Major business strategies adopted by these players, their market position, and various recent developments have also been mentioned in this research report. The report offers market positioning analysis of key players operating in the global base oil market.

The research study on the global base oil market provides detailed analysis of various groups and applications. These factors enable the analysis of various trends that would impact the market from 2018 to 2026. The report comprises a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors impacting the base oil market. The market positioning analysis of key players throws light on the competition prevalent in the market.

Different factors that affect the base oil market positively as well as negatively have been identified in this report. The report aims to provide comprehensive cross-sectional analysis of the base oil market across geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Additionally, it highlights competition landscape of the base oil market and identifies business strategies adopted by leading players. Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of companies operating in the market, strategies deployed by them to gain a competitive advantage, SWOT analysis, annual revenue generated by them in the last five years, and recent developments.

Key market players profiled in the research study include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Nynas AB, China Petrochemical Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, GS Caltex Corporation, The Phillips 66 Company, SK Lubricants Co. Ltd, British Petroleum, and Chevron Corporation.

The global base oil market has been segmented as follows:

Global Base Oil Market, by Group

Group I

SN 150

BS 150

SN 250

SN 500

Others (including SN 70, SN 130, SN 350, SN 900, and SN 1200)

Group II

N 150

N 500

N 600

Others (including N 70, N 100, and N220)

Group III

2 cSt

4 cSt

6 cSt

8 cSt

Group IV (PAO)

Group V (excluding Naphthenic)

Naphthenic

35-60 SUS

80-130 SUS

200-300 SUS

400-800 SUS

Above 1200 SUS

Re-refined

Global Base Oil Market, by Application

Automotive Fluids

Process Oils

Industrial Oils

Metalworking Fluids

Hydraulic Oils

Others (including Rust Prevention Oils, Greases, and Marine Lubricants)

Global Base Oil Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of South America

Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the base oil market trends and shares from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players in the base oil market

List of key factors useful for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the base oil market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis of investments and price trends that would impact the outlook for the global base oil market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

