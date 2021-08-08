Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Blockchain Supply Chain Finance is the application of block chain technology in the financial field. Financial services industry is the driving force of global economic development, and is also one of the most centralization industries. The asymmetric information between the two parties in the financial market leads to the failure to establish an effective credit mechanism. There are a large number of central credit intermediaries and information intermediaries in the industrial chain, which slows the efficiency of the system and increases the cost of funds. The open and no tampering properties of block chain technology provide the possibility for the centralization of the trust mechanism, and have the potential to change the financial infrastructure. All kinds of financial assets, such as equity, bond, bill, warehouse receipt and fund share, can be integrated into the block chain books, and become the digital assets of the chain, in the block chain. Store, transfer, and trade. It has a broad prospect of application in the financial field. For example, it has a typical application in cross-border payment, insurance claims, securities trading, bills and so on.

Blockchain supply chain finance is mainly used for four applications: Digital Currency, Cross-border Payment, Trade Finance, Identity Management. Cross-border Payment was the most widely used area which took up about 39% of the global total in 2018. United States is the largest consumption countries of blockchain supply chain finance in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 38.2% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 31.1% in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market

In 2019, the global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market size was US$ 10910 million and it is expected to reach US$ 84540 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 33.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Scope and Market Size

Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market is segmented into IT Solution, FinTech, Bank, Consulting, Exchange and Other, etc.

Segment by Application, the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market is segmented into Cross-border Payment, Trade Finance, Digital Currency, Identity Management, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Share Analysis

Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Blockchain Supply Chain Finance business, the date to enter into the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market, Blockchain Supply Chain Finance product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include IBM, Ripple, Rubix by Deloitte, Accenture, Distributed Ledger Technologies, Oklink, Nasdaq Linq, Oracle, AWS, Citi Bank, ELayaway, HSBC, Ant Financial, JD Financial, Qihoo 360, Tecent, Baidu, Huawei, Bitspark, SAP, etc.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Ripple

Rubix by Deloitte

Accenture

Distributed Ledger Technologies

Oklink

Nasdaq Linq

Oracle

AWS

Citi Bank

ELayaway

HSBC

Ant Financial

JD Financial

Qihoo 360

Tecent

Baidu

Huawei

Bitspark

SAP

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain Supply Chain Finance are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

