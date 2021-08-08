Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market expected to reach 46300 million US$ by the end of 2025 – Key Players are American Red Cross, Japan Red Cross Society, New York Blood Center and Other
This report studies the Blood Banking market, and blood banking refers to the process of collecting, separating, and storing blood. A blood bank is a center where blood gathered as a result of blood donation is stored and preserved for later use in blood transfusion. The term “blood bank” typically refers to a division of a hospital where the storage of blood product occurs and where proper testing is performed (to reduce the risk of transfusion related adverse events). However, it sometimes refers to a collection center, and indeed some hospitals also perform collection.
Blood and blood products can be applied in Hospital, Clinic and Other. The most of Blood and blood products is used in Hospital, and the market share of that is about 56.6 % in 2017.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.9% in 2017. Over the past five years, the number of U.S. blood transfusions has decreased by about 33%, down from 15 million units to 11 million units, according to the American Red Cross. This decline has mostly stemmed from an uptick in “minimally invasive” surgical techniques, such as laparoscopic surgery, and shifts in transfusion guidelines from different medical groups.
Following North America; Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35.5% in 2016. Blood and blood products market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate especially in the developing Asian countries like China & India.
In 2018, the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market size was 26000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 46300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) development in United States, Europe and China.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blood Bank (Blood Banking) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
