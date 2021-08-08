Global Braze Alloys Market Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by 2026

The global braze alloys market was valued at US$ 2,021.8 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Braze Alloys Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) . The global braze alloys market is driven by the rise in demand for braze alloys in automotive applications.

Increase in Demand for Braze Alloys in Automotive Sector Projected to Drive Market

Braze alloys such as aluminum and copper are lighter metals that are used in the manufacturing industry in order to lower the weight of the automotive system. These alloys help enhance the fuel efficiency of vehicles. The lower torque required to move vehicles helps reduce the emission of CO2 and other pollutants. In terms of fuel economy and performance, lightweight vehicles possess higher efficiency and emit lesser amount of VOC emission, thus enabling manufacturers to achieve the targeted emission norms.

Advantages of Braze over Other Metal Joining Processes

Brazing offers several advantages over conventional metal-joining procedures such as welding and soldering. Metals are not melted in this process; hence, the shape of the base metal is not distorted. Brazed joints are uniform and do not require secondary finishing. They can be used to join metals with different properties. Brazing can also be employed to join metals with non-metals such as porcelain. Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting brazing materials that are safe, cost-effective, and offer superior brazing vis-à-vis conventional alloys. Brazing offers various advantages such as batch processing of components; cost efficiency; minimal or no component distortion; low base metal dilution; predictability in process thermal cycles; joining of dissimilar materials, and thin-to-thin or thin-to-thick members; and filling of small and wide gap sizes.

Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials Acts as Major Restraining Factor

Volatility in prices of raw materials used in the manufacture of braze alloys is a key factor hampering the market. Rise in cost of a primary element significantly impacts the overall market. Silver, gold, aluminum, and copper are the key raw materials of braze alloys.

Of late, the supply of metals mentioned above has decreased, due to the lack of capacity addition and sluggishness in manufacturing activities. Several companies have been focusing on strengthening their backward integration in order to counter supply and price instability.

Copper is a primary raw material used in the manufacture of cooper-based alloys. However, volatility in prices of copper is estimated to adversely affect the cost of raw materials. This, in turn, is projected to adversely affect the operations of manufacturers.

Copper Base Metal to Dominate Global Braze Alloys Market

In terms of base metal, the braze alloys market has been segmented into gold, silver, copper, aluminum, nickel, and others (including cadmium, cobalt, and iron). Gold-based braze alloys possess exceptional wettability, corrosion resistance, and are suitable for applications with high service temperatures. Silver-based braze alloys possess good electrical conductivity, and are ductile and self-fluxing in nature. Copper-based braze alloys are commonly used for brazing alloys and carbon steels, nickel, copper-nickel, and stainless-steel. They possess excellent electrical and thermal conductivity and high corrosion resistance. In terms of value and volume, the copper segment held major share of the global braze alloys market in 2017. The segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Generally, aluminum-based braze alloys are utilized for brazing aluminum pieces. The others segment includes braze alloys based on other metals such as nickel and palladium.

Automotive Segment Leads Braze Alloys Market

Based on end-use industry, the braze alloys market has been classified into electronics and electrical, automotive, industrial, and others (including construction, aerospace, medical, and dental). Brazed components are employed extensively in the electrical & electronics industry. They are also used in the automobile industry for various purposes. Rise in manufacture of automobiles and automobile parts has boosted the demand for braze alloys in the automotive industry. This, in turn, is boosting the attractiveness of the automotive segment

North America Dominates Global Braze Alloys Market

Based on region, the global braze alloys market has been segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period, primarily due to the expansion in industries that employ braze alloys in the region, especially in developing countries such as India and China. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period, followed by that in North America and Europe. The braze alloys market in North America and Europe is mature. Hence, it is projected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. The U.S. is likely to constitute prominent share of the braze alloys market in North America in the near future.

High Degree of Competition among Market Players

High degree of competition exists among market players operating in the braze alloys market. The market is dominated by large players and is moderately consolidated. Key players operating in the braze alloys market include Johnson Matthey, Voestalpine Böhler Welding, Oerlikon Metco, UMICORE N.V., Morgan Advanced Materials, Indian Solder And Braze Alloys, Paras Enterprises, Lucas-Milhaupt Inc., Bellman-Melcor LLC, Aimtek, Inc., Harris Products Group, and VBC Group.

