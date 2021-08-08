Global CMTS (QAM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global CMTS (QAM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global CMTS (QAM) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A cable modem termination system or CMTS is a piece of equipment, typically located in a cable company’s head end or hub site, which is used to provide high speed data services, such as cable Internet or Voice over Internet Protocol, to cable subscribers. A CMTS provides many of the same functions provided by the DSLAM in a DSL system.

For industry structure analysis, the CMTS/QAM industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The Arris Group and Cisco System account for about 84.33% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of CMTS/QAM, also the leader in the whole CMTS/QAM industry.

In 2019, the global CMTS (QAM) market size was US$ 1186.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1462.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

CMTS (QAM) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CMTS (QAM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the CMTS (QAM) market is segmented into Integrated CMTS (I-CMTS), Modular CMTS (M-CMTS), etc.

Segment by Application, the CMTS (QAM) market is segmented into Resident, Commercial Field, Others, etc.

The CMTS (QAM) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the CMTS (QAM) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

CMTS (QAM) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in CMTS (QAM) business, the date to enter into the CMTS (QAM) market, CMTS (QAM) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Arris Group, Cisco System, Casa Systems, Vecima, WISI Communications GmbH, C9 Networks, Sumavision, Huawei Technologies, Chongqing Jinghong, etc.

This report focuses on the global CMTS (QAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Arris Group

Cisco System

Casa Systems

Vecima

WISI Communications GmbH

C9 Networks

Sumavision

Huawei Technologies

Chongqing Jinghong

