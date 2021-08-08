Global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Coronary artery bypass surgery, also known as coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery, and colloquially heart bypass or bypass surgery, is a surgical procedure to restore normal blood flow to an obstructed coronary artery.

Increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases due to stress, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy habits are factor are likely to fuel the global coronary artery bypass graft market from 2018 to 2024. Increase in adoption of endoscopic surgeries, surge in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, demographic changes, rise in complications such as obesity and stress due to sedentary lifestyle and aging population, and growth in medical tourism drive the global coronary artery bypass graft market. However, lack of regulatory approvals, rise in cardiac complications after CABG, and high cost of surgery are major factors restraining the global coronary artery bypass graft market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) Market

In 2019, the global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) market size was US$ 124 million and it is expected to reach US$ 179.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) Scope and Market Size

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) market is segmented into Saphenous Vein Grafts, Internal Thoracic Artery Grafts, Other, etc.

Segment by Application, the Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) market is segmented into Traditional CABG, Nontraditional CABG, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) Market Share Analysis

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) business, the date to enter into the Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) market, Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Medtronic, Getinge Group, LivaNova, Terumo, Boston Scientific, Stryker, Edwards Lifesciences, Genesee Biomedical, Karl Storz GmbH, etc.

This report focuses on the global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Medtronic

Getinge Group

LivaNova

Terumo

Boston Scientific

Stryker

Edwards Lifesciences

Genesee Biomedical

Karl Storz GmbH

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Saphenous Vein Grafts

Internal Thoracic Artery Grafts

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Traditional CABG

Nontraditional CABG

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

