In this report, the Global Crowdfunding market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Crowdfunding market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-crowdfunding-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026



Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.

The crowdfunding business first appeared in the UK in 2007, then developed rapidly in the US market. The Chinese market only started in 2013. With the rapid rise of China’s technology finance, the crowdfunding industry has developed rapidly in China. Since 2018, China has surpassed the United States to become the world’s largest player.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Crowdfunding Market

In 2019, the global Crowdfunding market size was US$ 13930 million and it is expected to reach US$ 39790 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 16.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Crowdfunding Scope and Market Size

Crowdfunding market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crowdfunding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Crowdfunding market is segmented into Reward-based Crowdfunding, Equity Crowdfunding, Donation and Other, etc.

Segment by Application, the Crowdfunding market is segmented into Cultural Industries, Technology, Product, Healthcare, Other, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Crowdfunding market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Crowdfunding market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Crowdfunding Market Share Analysis

Crowdfunding market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Crowdfunding business, the date to enter into the Crowdfunding market, Crowdfunding product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe, Fundable, Crowdcube, GoGetFunding, Patreon, Crowdfunder, CircleUp, AngelList, RocketHub, DonorsChoose, Crowdfunder UK, FundRazr, Companisto, Campfire, Milaap, Crowdo, CrowdPlus, Modian, DemoHour, Alibaba, Jingdong, Suning, etc.

This report focuses on the global Crowdfunding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crowdfunding development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

GoFundMe

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoGetFunding

Patreon

Crowdfunder

CircleUp

AngelList

RocketHub

DonorsChoose

Crowdfunder UK

FundRazr

Companisto

Campfire

Milaap

Crowdo

CrowdPlus

Modian

DemoHour

Alibaba

Jingdong

Suning

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation and Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Crowdfunding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Crowdfunding development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Crowdfunding are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-crowdfunding-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Crowdfunding market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Crowdfunding markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Crowdfunding Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Crowdfunding market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Crowdfunding market

Challenges to market growth for Global Crowdfunding manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Crowdfunding Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com