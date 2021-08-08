Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market to Register Stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2025

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market: Introduction

Diesel exhaust fluid is an anti-polluting agent that curbs and reduces harmful Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions from a diesel powered Internal Combustion Engine. The fluid is made up of two chemicals combined in a fixed volumetric proportions namely, 67.5 % of de-mineralized water and 32.5% of high quality urea to form an aqueous solution. The diesel exhaust fluid is standardized as aqueous urea solution or AUS32 by International Organization for Standardization 22241 (ISO). This consumable fluid is used in concurrence with Selective Catalytic Reduction or SCR technology utilized in diesel run vehicles to reduce harmful pollutants emitted from the exhausts. The diesel exhaust fluid is stored in a separate tank that is connected to the exhaust line and is activated immediately whenever the engine is in operating condition. Since, diesel engines can be run on very lean air to fuel ratio in order to ensure complete combustion of fuel negating the generation and propagation of soot and unburnt chemicals into the exhaust, the extra air used for this lean combustion leads to higher concentration of nitrogen in the engine cylinder. This can lead to production of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) chemicals, which is therefore reduced by the inclusion of diesel exhaust fluid breaking down the NOx into simpler and less polluting water and nitrogen by-products.

The diesel exhaust fluid has been registered under various trademarked brand names by various manufacturers and associations such as AdBlue by the German Association of the Automotive Industry while Yara International has its diesel exhaust fluid product line as Air1.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market: Dynamics

Environmental sustainability is one of the paramount issues entrusted to various automobile manufacturers and fossil fuel energy corporations, in an effort to reduce the emission of harmful chemicals such as NOx, COx and unburnt particles from exhaust of vehicles and other machineries, primarily by NOx emissions act enforced in 2010 by the Environmental Protection Agencies (EPA) present around the globe. Emission norms and Governmental regulations to tighten and control the flow of such harmful chemicals into the atmosphere, especially from the diesel engines has led to an increase in production of diesel exhaust fluid around the globe. Well-knit supply chain and improvement in the distribution of bulk chemical fluids are another factors behind the growth of the market on a global scale.

Though less utilized in comparison to petrol engines in passenger cars, diesel engines have found its applications mainly in the commercial vehicles segment with over 90% of commercial vehicles fitted with diesel engines. This important factor coupled with increasing commercial and goods transportation activities have led to an increase in sales of commercial vehicles on a yearly basis, further augmenting the growth of the diesel exhaust fluid market in the upcoming years. Diesel exhaust fluid when used in conjunction with SCR technology has marginally improved fuel efficiency of diesel run vehicles up to 5%, which can further aid in the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market: Segmentation

By Application, the Diesel Exhaust Fluid market can be segmented as:

Automotive Passenger cars Light Commercial vehicles Heavy Commercial vehicles Special purpose vehicles

Non-Automotive

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market: Regional Outlook

The market growth of diesel exhaust fluid is correlated to the NOx emission norms enforced in a particular area or country and the sales of diesel run vehicles. The United States in the North America region has mandated the use of diesel exhaust fluid in all of its diesel run vehicles setting up itself as an attractive opportunity for the market to grow while the growing popularity of diesel run vehicles in Europe and the Indian subcontinent region can also boost the market.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market: Market Participants

