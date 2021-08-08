Global Electrocoating Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electrocoating market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electrocoating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electrocoating is an organic coating method that uses electrical current to deposit paint onto a part or assembled product. Because of its ability to coat even the most complex parts and assembled products with specific performance requirements, electrocoating is used throughout industry as a means to coat products in various categories such as: agricultural equipment, appliances, automobiles, automotive parts, marine components, transformers, metal office furniture, lawn & garden equipment and furniture, fasteners, trim appliances, fixtures and much more.

The automotive sector is the largest consumer of electrocoating technology, and the growing automotive sector in developing nations highly contributes to the market growth. High demand for e-coating in the automotive sector is mainly driven by the growing production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The market for e-coating is influenced by end-user industries’ awareness about the need for corrosion-free, smooth finish, wide compatibility with other coatings (liquid and powder), applicability on all types of substrates, such as steel, aluminum, electro-galvanized, galvanized, zinc, iron, etc., and the level of protection that can be achieved through this technology. The automotive manufacturers promote the trend of color customization in vehicles, especially in passenger cars. The increasing purchasing power in developing countries, economic growth, growing infrastructure projects supported by respective governments, and the need for automobiles add to the high demand for e-coating.

In 2019, the global Electrocoating market size was US$ 3579.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5335.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Electrocoating market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrocoating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electrocoating market is segmented into Cathodic, Anodic, etc.

Segment by Application, the Electrocoating market is segmented into Automotive, Heavy Duty Equipment, Decorative & Hardware, Appliances, Other, etc.

The Electrocoating market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electrocoating market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Electrocoating market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Electrocoating business, the date to enter into the Electrocoating market, Electrocoating product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint, PPG, Valspar, Shanghai Kinlita Chemical, KCC, Modine, Shimizu, Tatung Fine Chemicals, etc.

The key players covered in this study

BASF

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint

PPG

Valspar

Shanghai Kinlita Chemical

KCC

Modine

Shimizu

Tatung Fine Chemicals

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cathodic

Anodic

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Heavy Duty Equipment

Decorative & Hardware

Appliances

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electrocoating status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electrocoating development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electrocoating are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

