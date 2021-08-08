Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Lateral Flow Assay market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Lateral Flow Assay market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lateral Flow Assay is a simple to use diagnostic device used to confirm the presence or absence of a target analyte, such as pathogens or biomarkers in humans or animals, or contaminants in water supplies, foodstuffs, or animal feeds.

Factor such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, rapidly increasing geriatric population, increasing usage of home-based lateral flow assay devices, and growing demand for point-of-care testing are fueling the growth of the market. The global market of Lateral Flow Assay Industry is not concentrated due to the wide application and consumption scale.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lateral Flow Assay Market

In 2019, the global Lateral Flow Assay market size was US$ 5315.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8190.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Lateral Flow Assay Scope and Market Size

Lateral Flow Assay market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lateral Flow Assay market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Lateral Flow Assay market is segmented into Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, etc.

Segment by Application, the Lateral Flow Assay market is segmented into Medicine, Environment Testing, Food Safety, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Lateral Flow Assay market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Lateral Flow Assay market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Lateral Flow Assay Market Share Analysis

Lateral Flow Assay market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Lateral Flow Assay business, the date to enter into the Lateral Flow Assay market, Lateral Flow Assay product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, Abbott, Hologic, PerkinElmer, Quidel Corporation, Biomérieux, Qiagen, Siemens, BUHLMANN, IMMY, etc.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lateral Flow Assay are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

