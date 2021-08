Global Luxury Handbag Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2018-2026

Luxury Handbag Market – Overview

The luxury handbag market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the luxury handbag market over the forecast period. It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units), across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the luxury handbag market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.

Based on type, the luxury handbag market is segmented into handbags, backpacks, wallets, and others. The handbag segment is further divided into shoulder bags, satchel bags, handheld bags, sling bags, tote bags, hobo bags, and others. Based on material, the luxury handbag market has been segmented into cotton, leather, nylon, and synthetic. In terms of gender, the market is segmented into men and women. Furthermore, the market is bifurcated on the basis of distribution channel into online and offline. Geographically, the global luxury handbag market has been fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market has been analyzed in (US$ Mn) in terms of revenue and (Thousand Units) in terms of volume as well as the CAGR for the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the luxury handbag market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive luxury handbag market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the luxury handbag market growth.

In the report, the North American market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market is divided into Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East &Africa covers the GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the luxury handbag market. The report also provides a value chain analysis which explains the participants of the value chain.

The global luxury handbag market is characterized by the presence of numerous key players in the market who focus on factors such as price, performance, quality, support services, and innovations to compete in the market. Major players in the luxury handbag market are PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein), Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Chloe SAS), Furla S.p.A., GANNI A/S, Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Armani), Tapestry Inc. (Kate Spade), Loeffler Randall, Macy’s Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (Marc Jacobs Int. LLC), Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Rebecca Minkoff, Sungjoo Group (MCM), The Cambridge Satchel Company, MAUS Freres SA (The Lacoste Group), Vera Bradley Sales, LLC., MILLY NY, Tapestry, Inc. (Coach, Inc.), and Longchamp S.A.S.

The luxury handbag market is segmented as below:

Luxury Handbag market

By Type

Handbag

Shoulder Bags

Satchel Bags

Handheld Bags

Sling Bags

Tote bags

Hobo Bags

Others (Duffle bags and Fanny / waist packs etc.)

Backpack

Wallet

Others (Clutches, Laptop Bags, Messenger Bags Etc.)

By Material

Cotton

Leather

Nylon

Synthetic

By Gender

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

