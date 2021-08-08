Global MEP Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global MEP Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global MEP Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

MEP software stands for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing software, which is specifically designed for users in the mechanical, electrical, or plumbing fields to improve the overall design of their projects.

There are many different types of MEP Software. The market can be segmented into: BIM MEP Software and CAD MEP Software. BIM MEP Software is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 64.73% market share in 2018. By application, Construction Industry is the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 30.44% in 2018, Followed by Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Plumbing Industry with the market share 24.90%, 23.61%, and 14.80%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global MEP Software Market

In 2019, the global MEP Software market size was US$ 1230 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2493.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026.

Global MEP Software Scope and Market Size

MEP Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MEP Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the MEP Software market is segmented into BIM MEP Software, CAD MEP Software, etc.

Segment by Application, the MEP Software market is segmented into Construction Industry, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Plumbing Industry, Others, , etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The MEP Software market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the MEP Software market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and MEP Software Market Share Analysis

MEP Software market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in MEP Software business, the date to enter into the MEP Software market, MEP Software product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include MagiCAD, Autodesk, Trimble, Nemetschek, Bentley Systems, COINS Global, eVolve MEP, Witas, Exactal, On Center Software, Design Master Software, Stack, Causeway, progeCAD, ePROMIS Solutions, Renga Software, etc.

The key players covered in this study

MagiCAD

Autodesk

Trimble

Nemetschek

Bentley Systems

COINS Global

eVolve MEP

Witas

Exactal

On Center Software

Design Master Software

Stack

Causeway

progeCAD

ePROMIS Solutions

Renga Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

BIM MEP Software

CAD MEP Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Construction Industry

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Plumbing Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

