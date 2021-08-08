Global Molten Salt Battery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Molten Salt Battery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Molten Salt Battery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Molten salt batteries, especially liquid metal batteries, are increasingly gaining interest from the energy community as a grid energy storage solution for renewable energy sources. Combining high energy and power densities, long life times, and low cost materials, they have the potential to meet the unique demands of grid scale energy storage. A molten salt battery is a class of battery that uses a molten salts electrolyte. The components of molten salt batteries are solid at room temperature, allowing them to be stored inactive for long period time. During activation, the cathode, anode and electrolyte layers separate due to their relative densities and immiscibility. The molten salt layer in the middle serves as an electrolyte with a high ionic conductivity, and is the medium through which the ionic species travel as the battery charges and discharges.

Segment by Type, the Molten Salt Battery market is segmented into Sodium–Sulfur Battery, Liquid-Metal Batteries, Sodium-Nickel Chloride Batteries, Thermal (Non-Rechargeable) Batteries, etc.

Segment by Application, the Molten Salt Battery market is segmented into Grid Energy Storage, Electric Cars, etc.

The key regions covered in the Molten Salt Battery market report are Japan, United States and China

The major vendors include NGK, Ambri, Sumitomo, MIT, Sesse-power, etc.

The key players covered in this study

NGK

Ambri

Sumitomo

MIT

Sesse-power

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sodium–Sulfur Battery

Liquid-Metal Batteries

Sodium-Nickel Chloride Batteries

Thermal (Non-Rechargeable) Batteries

Market segment by Application, split into

Grid Energy Storage

Electric Cars

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

Japan

United States

China

