Global Plastic Buckles Market Research Report 2020
In this report, the Global Plastic Buckles market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plastic Buckles market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A plastic buckle is a plastic device consisting of a one-piece plastic molding has a belt insertion hole defined by top and bottom walls facing each other and opposite side walls facing each other. In short, it is attached to one end of a belt or strap and that is used to connect it to the other end.
The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for Plastic Buckles, which accounting for 70% global volume market share in 2018, followed by North America, with about 10% market share. Asia-Pacific will keep playing important role in global market.
The global Plastic Buckles market is valued at 395.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 461.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Plastic Buckles volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Buckles market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and Taiwan(China) etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Plastic Buckles market is segmented into
Side Release Buckles
Center Push and Cam Buckles
Others
The proportion of side release buckles in 2018 is about 66%, and still will occupy the largest market share in the future.
Segment by Application
Outdoor
Bags & Luggage
Others
Plastic buckles is widely used in outdoor equipment, bags & luggage, etc. The most proportion of plastic buckles is outdoor, and the proportion in 2018 is 12%.
Global Plastic Buckles Market: Regional Analysis
The Plastic Buckles market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Plastic Buckles market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Plastic Buckles Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Plastic Buckles market include:
YKK
Nifco Inc.
ITW Nexus
American Cord & Webbing
KAM Garment Accessories
Due Emme
Duraflex
Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd
Directex
John Howard Company
Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co
Nung Lai Co
Stonex Co
Bowmer Bond
