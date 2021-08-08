Global Sports Protective Equipment Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2024
Sports Protective Equipment market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
The Players Mentioned in our report
Nike
Adidas
VF Corp
Asics
New Balance
Skechers
Wolverine Worldwide
Under Armour
Mizuno
Puma
Lotto Sport
DIADORA
Columbia
Vibram
UMBRO
CAN·TORP
K-Swiss
Anta
Lining
Peak
Xtep
Kappa
Erke
361
McDavid
Shock Doctor
Mueller
NuttyBuddy
Champion Sports
Supreme Athletic Wear
Franklin Sports
Global Sports Protective Equipment Market: Product Segment Analysis
Protective Supporters
Protective Cups
Apparel
Footwear
Helmets
Protective eyewear
Face protection and mouth guards
Pads, Guards and straps
Others
Global Sports Protective Equipment Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
China
Asia (Ex China)
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Sports Protective Equipment Industry 1
1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1
1.1.1 Protective Supporters 4
1.1.2 Protective Cups 4
1.1.4 Apparel 4
1.1.5 Footwear 4
1.1.6 Helmets 4
1.1.7 Protective eyewear 4
1.1.8 Face protection and mouth guards 4
1.1.9 Pads, Guards and straps 4
1.2 Main Market Activities 4
1.3 Industry at a Glance 6
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 7
2.1 Sports Protective Equipment Markets by regions 7
2.1.1 USA 7
USA Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 7
2.1.2 Europe 9
Europe Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 9
2.1.3 China 11
China Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 11
2.1.4 Asia (Ex China) 13
Asia (Ex China) Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 13
2.2 World Sports Protective Equipment Market by Types 15
Protective Supporters 15
Protective Cups 15
Apparel 15
Footwear 15
Helmets 15
Protective eyewear 15
Face protection and mouth guards 15
Pads, Guards and straps 15
2.3 World Sports Protective Equipment Market Analysis 17
2.3.1 World Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 2014-2019 17
2.3.2 World Sports Protective Equipment Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019 18
2.3.3 World Sports Protective Equipment Market Price Analysis 2014-2019 18
Chapter 3 World Sports Protective Equipment Market share 19
3.1 World Sales Market share by Major Players 19
3.2 World Sales Value Market share by Major Players 23
3.3 Major Regions Sports Protective Equipment Market share by Sales 2014-2019 28
3.4 Major Regions Sports Protective Equipment Market share By Sales Value (M USD) 2014-2019 30
3.5 Sales Value (M USD) and Market share By Types 2014-2019 32
Chapter 4 Supply Chain 34
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 34
4.2 Raw material Market analysis 34
4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 37
4.4 Production Process Analysis 40
4.4.1 Sports Protective Apparel 40
4.4.2 Sports Protective Footwear 43
4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 44
4.5.1 USA Labor Cost Analysis 46
4.5.2 Europe Labor Costs Analysis 48
4.5.3 APAC Labor Costs Analysis 50
4.5.4 Other Costs Analysis 52
4.5.4.1 USA Other Cost Analysis 52
4.5.4.2 Europe Other Cost Analysis 54
4.5.4.3 China Other Cost Analysis 55
Continued….
