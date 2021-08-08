Global Spray Drying Equipment Market to Witness Soaring Growth During 2017-2025

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market: Overview

Spray drying is a technique to produce a dry powder from slurry or liquid with a hot air. Spray drying equipment is used for drying thermally sensitive materials including pharmaceuticals and food products. The global spray drying equipment market is expected have substantial growth with significant revenue share over the forecast period, attributed to high demand for the thermally sensitive technique for drying food and pharmaceutical materials.

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market: Dynamics

The growth of the global spray drying equipment market is driven by the growing pharmaceutical, food, and chemical industry. Some macroeconomic factors making a positive impact on global spray drying equipment market includes rapid rate of urbanization, increasing population, changing lifestyle, and increasing domestic income. The trend identified in the global spray drying equipment market is the high investment in technological advancements in order to develop the equipment. The spray drying equipment market players have a significant opportunity in Asia Pacific attributed to rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry. The global spray drying equipment market players also have potential to penetrate the market through food industry application such as food encapsulation.

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market: Segmentation

Global spray drying equipment market is segmented by product type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of product type, the global spray drying equipment market is fragmented as nozzle atomizer spray dryer, rotary atomizer spray dryer, centrifugal spray dryer, closed loop spray dryer, and fluidized spray dryer. Among these, nozzle atomizer spray dryer segment is expected to contribute for the significant revenue share with a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period in global spray drying equipment market, owing to high demand for food processing technique for heat sensitive food products. Rotary atomizer spray dryer segment is followed by nozzle atomizer spray dryer segment. On the basis of the end-use industry, the global spray drying equipment market is segmented as the pharmaceutical industry, food industry, and chemical industry, wherein food industry segment contributes comparatively high revenue share in global spray drying equipment market is expected to the most attractive segment followed by pharmaceutical industry segment over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the global spray drying equipment market is segmented into:

Nozzle Atomizer Spray Dryer

Rotary Atomizer Spray Dryer

Centrifugal Spray Dryer

Closed Loop Spray Dryer

Fluidized Spray Dryer

On the basis of end-use industry, the global spray drying equipment market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market: Regional overview

On the basis of geography, the global spray drying equipment market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America is expected to retain its dominance in the global spray drying equipment market in terms of value, attributed to a high preference for powder milk as an alternative liquid milk. Western Europe is followed by North America in global spray drying equipment market, owing to high demand for food processing equipment without losing its properties. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global spray drying equipment market, owing to high demand for processed food. The Asia-Pacific is expected to register relatively high growth rate in the global spray drying equipment market over the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry across the region. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have relatively high opportunity for spray drying equipment market players, attributed to increasing per capita income of consumers. Overall, the outlook for the global spray drying equipment market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market: Key Players

Few players of global spray drying equipment market include European Spray Dry Technologies LLP, Dedert Corporation, Buchi Labortechnik AG, SPX Flow Technology, GEA Group AG., C.E Rogers Company, New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Shungeng Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., and Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd.