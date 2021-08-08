Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Weather Forecasting Services market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Weather Forecasting Services market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Weather Forecasting Services is the application of science and technology to predict the conditions of the atmosphere for a given location and time. Accurate weather predictions are important for businesses and industries like Aviation, Marine, Agriculture, Media and Consumer, Energy, etc. These are the main drivers for Weather Forecasting Services market in future period.

Based on end uses, the market is segmented into Aviation, Media and Consumer, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, BFSI, Agriculture, Marine and Others. In 2018, Aviation occupied the largest market share, 24.62%, Media and Consumer, Energy & Utilities, and Transportation segment followed with also notable market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Weather Forecasting Services Market

In 2019, the global Weather Forecasting Services market size was US$ 2591.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4323.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Weather Forecasting Services Scope and Market Size

Weather Forecasting Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Weather Forecasting Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Weather Forecasting Services market is segmented into Short-range Forecasting, Medium-range Forecasting, Long-range Forecasting, etc.

Segment by Application, the Weather Forecasting Services market is segmented into Aviation, Media and Consumer, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, BFSI, Agriculture, Marine, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Weather Forecasting Services market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Weather Forecasting Services market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Weather Forecasting Services Market Share Analysis

Weather Forecasting Services market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Weather Forecasting Services business, the date to enter into the Weather Forecasting Services market, Weather Forecasting Services product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Global Weather Corporation, Accuweather Inc., BMT ARGOSS, Skymet Weather Services, Precision Weather, The Weather Company, Fugro, Enav S.p.A, Right Weather LLC, StormGeo, MeteoGroup, WeatherBell Analytics, Hometown Forecast Services, AWIS, Sailing Weather Service, etc.

This report focuses on the global Weather Forecasting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Weather Forecasting Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Global Weather Corporation

Accuweather Inc.

BMT ARGOSS

Skymet Weather Services

Precision Weather

The Weather Company

Fugro

Enav S.p.A

Right Weather LLC

StormGeo

MeteoGroup

WeatherBell Analytics

Hometown Forecast Services

AWIS

Sailing Weather Service

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Short-range Forecasting

Medium-range Forecasting

Long-range Forecasting

Market segment by Application, split into

Aviation

Media and Consumer

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

BFSI

Agriculture

Marine

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Weather Forecasting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Weather Forecasting Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Weather Forecasting Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

