Global Wind Turbine Pitch System Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

Global Wind Turbine Pitch System Market: Introduction

Global energy crisis and high demand for power have generated a pressing need to explore renewable sources of energy. Among all such energy sources, wind energy is pegged to have strong potential and emerge as a reliable energy alternative in the future. As the name suggests, wind energy uses wind as the primary energy source. Here energy is harvested by converting kinetic energy from the wind to mechanical energy with the help of wind turbines. While the turbines are rotated by wind, the entire process is accomplished with the help of controllers, such as pitch control and yaw control.

Pitch control is one of the key controllers in a wind turbine. It is a gear mechanism used to ensure that the blades of a wind turbine are at an ideal angle with the direction of wind to maximize the rotation of blades and achieve the desired rotor speed. Hence, garnering the maximum amount of energy for optimized efficiency. The pitch control handles rotor rotation and ensures that the generator turns remain constant. While the cost of installation is high for wind turbines, maintenance cost is relatively low. These turbines can be installed on-shore or off-shore as long as the area has a continuous wind current. Wind turbines are available in different models and sizes varying as per the power output requirement.

Since the direction of turbine blades depends upon the pitch control system, the latter is a crucial part of a wind turbine. Another essential controller in a turbine is a yaw control. It ensures that the turbine blades always face directly into the wind. While the yaw control re-orients the rotor into the direction of the wind, the operation of a pitch control is relatively more complex. A wind turbine pitch primarily controls blade angle adjustment with the aim of high utilization of wind power and protection of blades. If the wind speed is not in the range of rated speeds, the rotor blade incidence will be at a 0 degree angle (highest power point). If the wind speed is higher than the rated power, the pitch control mechanism changes the blade incidence to have the output power generator in the allowable range.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16231

Several countries are gradually switching from thermal and gas based power generation to renewable sources, owing to global warming and other environmental concerns. Renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind are going to occupy the future market in the energy sector. Many countries, such as Brazil, China, India, the U.S., and Germany have changed the regulation of power supply and with the available technology, renewable energy is growing and has shown prominent growth over the past decade. In the renewable energy market, small and micro wind turbines are going to increase in the coming future. APEJ is slated to hold a relatively high market share in the wind turbines market. Countries, such as China and India are anticipated witness a high demand for wind turbines. As of today, the number of wind turbines installed and their capacity is: China 145, 362 MW and India 27, 151 MW. North America holds the second spot in terms of market share and the installed capacity is 85671 MW. North America is followed by Europe, which holds the third spot with an installed capacity of 91933MW. Noteworthy countries in the region being Germany, Spain, the U.K. and France.

Global Wind Turbine Pitch System Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the wind turbine pitch system market on the basis of product type:

Pitch Motors

Pitch Valves

Pitch Pumps

Remote Terminal Software

Pitch Servo Drives

Segmentation of the wind turbine pitch system market on the basis of application:

On-shore turbine

Off-shore turbine

Global Wind Turbine Pitch System Market: Key Trends and Drivers

High cost of electricity and growing demand for power supply drive growth of the wind turbine pitch control market. Further, the drop in wind turbine cost is propelling growth of the market. A pitch control system is used to operate a turbine’s rotor blades to achieve maximum power output. Hence, these systems are crucial components in wind turbines. Recent advancements, such as fixed RPM and variable speed turbines and optimum control strategy pitch controls are major developments and identified trends in the global market. Wind turbine pitch controls are used in small scale and medium scale markets of wind turbine systems. The high installation cost of wind turbines is a major restraint for the wind turbine pitch control system market.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/16231

Global Wind Turbine Pitch System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain in the global wind turbine pitch system market include OAT – Osterholz AntriebsTechnik GmbH, General Electric, Siemens AG, ABB, Global Wind Power Ltd., Inox Wind Ltd., Kenersys Group, Pioneer Wincon Pvt. Ltd., RRB Energy, Enercon GmbH