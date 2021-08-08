Household Insecticides Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2021

Household insecticides include any substances applied to clothing, skin, or other surfaces to control or repel insects. Demand has been increasing significantly for insect sprays for kitchens, weed killers for garden and lawn application, and mosquito repellents for indoor or outdoor use. Household insecticides have gained wide acceptance by people to keep homes and gardens insect-free and ensure safe and healthy living environment.

Insect repellents aid in controlling pests that cause outbreaks of diseases such as Lyme disease, malaria, bubonic plague, dengue fever, West Nile fever etc. Insect repellent products are used to control various types of pests. Major categories include mosquitoes and flies, rats and rodents, bedbugs and beetles, termites, and others (including ants, cockroaches, and other insects). Insecticides are also available in a variety of formats such as aerosol/sprays, baits, coils, electric formats and others (including liquids, paper mats etc.).

This report provides in-depth analysis and estimation of the household insecticides market for the period 2015-2021, with 2014 considered as the base year. In addition, data pertaining to current market dynamics, including market drivers, restraints, trends, and recent developments, has been provided in the report. The report analyses the global household insecticides market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (number of units).

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into five key segments: purpose, distribution channel, composition, packaging, and region. On the basis of purpose, the global household insecticides market has been segmented into the mosquito & flies control segment (sub-segments include aerosol/spray, electric, coils, others); rat & rodent control segment (sub-segments include aerosol/spray and baits); termite control segment (sub-segments include aerosol/spray and others); bedbugs & beetles control segment (sub-segments include aerosol/spray and others); and others segment (lizard, ants, cockroaches & others) (sub-segments include aerosol/spray, and others).

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline channel is further sub-segmented as hypermarket, supermarket, drug stores, convenience stores, neighborhood stores, and others. Others segment includes specialty and other traditional stores. On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into three types: small (50 ML– 200 ML), medium (200 ML- 500 ML), and large (500 ML and above).

On the basis of composition, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic. The synthetic channel is further sub-segmented as N,N-Diethyl-meta-Toluamide (DEET), Hydroxyethyl Isobutyl Piperidine Carboxylate (Picaridin), and others. The natural segment is further sub-segmented as Citronella Oil, Geraniol, and Others. Finally, on the basis of region, the overall household insecticides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

As per XploreMR analysis, Asia Pacific has been estimated to be the dominant market, accounting for around 54.6% (in terms of value) of the overall market by 2015 end, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to record highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Middle East & Africa

Manufacturers of household insecticides are consistently investing in research and development initiatives in order to upgrade existing formats and types and to develop newer, easy-to-use, and safer formats. Recently India-based company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. introduced a paper format mosquito repellent called ‘Good Knight Fast Card’, which was developed in association with the Godrej research team in Indonesia. The product requires no electricity and contains thin film transistor (TFT), which is one of the safest active molecules.

The household insecticides market is segmented as follows:

By Purpose

Mosquito & Flies Control Aerosol/Sprays Electric Coils Others

Rat & Rodent Control Aerosol/Sprays Baits

Termite Control Aerosol/Sprays Others

Bedbugs & Beetles Control Aerosol/Sprays Others

Others (Lizards, Ants, Cockroaches & Others) Aerosol/Sprays Others



By Composition

Synthetic N,N-Diethyl-meta-Toluamide (DEET) Hydroxyethyl Isobutyl Piperidine Carboxylate (Picaridin) Others

Natural Citronella Oil Geraniol Others



By Distribution Channel

Online Retailers

Offline Retailers Hypermarket Supermarket Drug Stores Convenience Stores Neighborhood Stores Others



By Packaging (For Spray/Aerosol Market)

Small (50 ML to 200 ML)

Medium (200 ML to 500 ML)

Large (500 ML & Above)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Latin America Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe EU-5 Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



