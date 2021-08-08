IV Infusion Pump Accessories Market is expected to reach a market valuation above US$ 2800 Mn by the end of 2025

To understand various facets of the global IV infusion pump accessories market, Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical research publication titled “IV Infusion Pump Accessories Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. The comprehensive IV infusion pump accessories market research report focuses on various trends, developments, opportunities, restraints, drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the global market. These factors vary in magnitude across different regions for which a detailed analysis is covered in this research report. Also, a detailed competition assessment and forecasts for a period of eight years from 2017-2025 are elaborated with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global IV infusion pump accessories market.

Global IV Infusion Pump Accessories Market: Forecast Analysis

The research report covers future market projections of the IV infusion pump accessories market. The global IV infusion pump accessories market is expected to reach a market valuation above US$ 2800 Mn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of around US$ 1900 Mn in 2017. The global market for IV infusion pumps is projected to grow at a high value CAGR of 4.5% throughout the period of assessment.

Global IV Infusion Pump Accessories Market: Segmental Outlook

The global IV infusion pump accessories market is segmented by product type, by end user and by region.

By region , North America is estimated to be the largest region for the growth of IV infusion pump accessories. The IV infusion pump accessories market in this region is anticipated to reach a value of around US$ 1.1 Bn by 2025 end

, hospitals have contributed to the revenue growth of the IV infusion pump accessories market to a large extent. By 2025 end, this segment is poised to reflect a market value of around US$ 990 Mn. The homecare settings segment is projected to grow at the highest rate to register a stellar CAGR during the forecast period By product type, IV infusion lines is the largest segment in terms of value and is expected to dominate the global market in the coming years

Global IV Infusion Pump Accessories Market: Dynamics Influencing Growth

Rise in incidences of target diseases such as cancer and viral infections have triggered the use of IV infusion pump accessories globally. Intravenous (IV) access devices are used for the delivery of various medications such as analgesics, anesthesia, antipyretics, antibiotics, anticancer drugs and others. An increase in the incidence of diseases such as cancer, viral infections and tuberculosis (TB) is expected to boost global market demand for infusion pump accessories. The most common use of intravenous needles is in the administration of antiviral drugs and analgesics. Further, an alarming outbreak of contagious diseases such as Ebola, Zika, and other arbovirus infections is likely to boost the growth of IV infusion pumps accessories across Asian and African countries. Also, a growing aging population and technological advancements in product design have pushed the growth of the global IV infusion pump accessories market. However, factors such as risks associated with catheters and use of needles have challenged the growth of the global IV infusion pump accessories market.

Global IV Infusion Pump Accessories Market: Competitive Scenario

The report on the global IV infusion pump accessories market includes a separate section describing competition analysis. This section covers various key players participating in the global IV infusion pump accessories market. The research report has profiled major companies such as B. Braun Melsungen AG., Becton Dickinson Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Baxter International Inc., Hospira, Inc., Zyno Medical, Nipro Corporation and Smiths Medical.