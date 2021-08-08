Lipstick Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Lipstick in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global lipstick market is highly fragmented due to the presence of key and private providers. Celebrity endorsements and fashion shows are the key techniques used by manufacturers to showcase new trends in lipstick. The market is expected to be more competitive during the forecast period, with multiple product launches and a rise in mergers among many key companies. Global leading players in this market are L’Oreal Group, PG, Estee Lauder, Relvon, LVMH, Chanel and some others.

Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more players will go into this industry.

The worldwide market for Lipstick is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 10700 million US$ in 2023, from 6600 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

L’Oreal Group

PG

Estee Lauder

Relvon

LVMH

Shiseido

Chanel

ROHTO

Beiersdorf

DHC

Johnson& Johnson

Avon

Jahwa

JALA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Matte

Shimmer

Gloss

Lip stain

Sheer

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

10~20

20~30

30~40

40~50

Above 50

