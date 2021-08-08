Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market is Expected to Demonstrate a CAGR of 6.6% From 2017 to 2022

The magnetic resonance imaging market features a highly competitive vendor landscape, majorly due to a rising demand for better device functionality and efficiency, says Transparency Market Research on the basis of a recently published report. This demand has made most players to carry out continuous research and innovation, in order to introduce new products in the market. With new players entering the competitive scenario over the next years, the competition is likely to get more intense.

Most players are keen to focus on the production of next generation MRI devices with better interoperability, for gaining a competitive advantage over other companies. Facilitating geographical expansion, as well as enhancing product portfolios are a couple of other strategies implemented by companies working in the global magnetic resonance market to achieve widespread growth. Neusoft Corporation, Koninklijke Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Esaote SpA, Philips N.V., Hitachi Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Philips N.V., and Xingaoyi, are some of the key players working in the global magnetic resonance imaging market.

This market has gained a revenue valued at US$6611.0 mn in 2017, which is further expected to rise up to US$9120.8 mn by 2022. This growth is expected to occur with an impressive CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2022.

Request A Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=191

High Demand for Better Anatomical Studies Stokes Market’s Growth

A rising demand for undertaking detailed anatomical studies of body parts has been primarily driving the global magnetic resonance imaging market. This is mainly because of the ability of good quality MRI machines to efficiently scan body portions, thereby detecting anomalies that need treatment.

A widespread utilization of magnetic resonance imaging is carried out for detection and diagnosis of neurological conditions, due to lack of a standard alternate machine, consequently boosting the global magnetic resonance imaging market’s growth. A rising geriatric population has also been responsible for propelling growth in the global magnetic resonance market, mainly due to higher chances of chronic diseases to develop in old-aged people. This market is also picking up substantial pace owing to surging applications of MRI-guided radiotherapy for brain tumors and other similar ailments.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=191

Costly MRI Machines Poses as Prime Growth Obstacle

However, high costs of the magnetic resonance imaging systems, coupled with substantial expense attached while servicing the machines are prime restraints affecting the global magnetic resonance imaging market. Low medical reimbursement rates, especially in underdeveloped and developing countries could discourage patients from opting for the MRI detection, which also is a significant hindering factor for the global medical resonance imaging market. Nevertheless, many manufacturers in this market are striving hard to come up with ground-breaking innovations, which can reverse effects of the restraints substantially. MRI modality compatible with cardiac pacemakers is one such innovative approach introduced by a few players in recent times.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/