Maltitol Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018 – 2026

Maltitol Market: Introduction

Maltitol is considered under the category of sugar alcohol and is used as a substitute for sugar. Maltitol is also listed under the names such as sorbitol and xylitol. 4-O-α-glucopyranosyl-D-sorbitol is the chemical name for maltitol. Maltitol has similar properties as that of sucrose and it can offer 70 to 90% sweetness as that of sucrose. Maltitol is used to achieve sweetness as close table sugar but with less calories. Thus, maltitol is used as replacement for table sugar. Also, maltitol also reduces the chance of tooth decay. In the commercial market maltitol is traded under the brand names such as Maltisweet, Lycasin, Maltidex and Lesys among others. Maltitol is colorless transparent thick liquid with high heat resistance. Maltitol is highly soluble in water and is stable with humidity. Maltitol almost doesn’t has an effect on the blood sugar level in human body. Maltitol is widely been used as sweetener in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry. Maltitol finds its application as a sweetening agent in bakery products, frozen food, confectionaries and dairy products. Maltitol finds its application in pharmaceutical industry as a sweetening agent and as excipient. Excessive consumption of maltitol causes laxative effect, in certain countries there are regulation on the excess consumption of maltitol. In some regions recommended limit for maltitol consumption is below hundred gram per day.

Maltitol Market: Dynamics

The growth of food & beverage industry along with growth of pharmaceutical industry will be the main factors responsible for the growth of maltitol market. Increasing inclination towards the consumption of sugar free or low sugar containing food & beverages will boost the maltitol market. Due to the rising health awareness and self-consciousness especially among the young population has increased focus towards diet and weight loss for healthy life is fueling the demand for low sugar containing products, owing to which there is up-surge in the demand for maltitol. Increasing population, growing urbanization, changing food prefrences and up rise in spending capacity are some of the other factors which will indirectly responsible for the growth of the maltitol market. Some of the manufacturers such as Cargill Incorporated are focused on the development of tailor made products as per the demand from the consumers, which is positive sign for the maltitol market. High cost and availability of substitutes such as artificial sweeteners which are sugar free and offer more sweetness may act as restraining factors for the maltitol market. Increasing regulations along with rising side effects of maltitol will slow down the market growth.

Maltitol Market: Segmentation

The global maltitol market can be segmented on the basis of its form, application and end-use industry.

The global maltitol market is segmented on the basis of its form:

Powder

Syrup

The global maltitol market is segmented on the basis of its applications:

Fermented Products

Hard Candies

Cream filling

Chocolate

Coating

Chewing-gum

Fruit filling

Ice-cream

Fondant

The global maltitol market is segmented on the basis of its end use industry:

Food & Beverage Bakery Confectionary Diary Frozen food

Pharmaceuticals

Maltitol Market: Regional Outlook

Highly escalated population growth and increased spending capabilities especially in countries such as China and India is estimated to boost the growth of food and pharmaceutical industry, also the rising health awareness and increased consumption of sugar free and low sugar containing products in Asia Pacific will make it a prominent market for Maltitol. Developed markets such as Europe and North America are expected to be promising market for maltitol due to the high consumption of sugar free or low sugar containing products due to the increased health and dental awareness. Also the growing inclination towards the consumption of natural products will positively impact the market in North America and Europe. LAMEA will collectively make a potential market for maltitol due to rising disposable income, growing population and changing food prefrences.

Maltitol Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global maltitol market are:

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd, Roquette Frères, Ingredion, Cargill Incorporated, Dancheng CAIXIN Sugar Industry Co.Ltd, Gillco Ingredients, MC-Towa International Sweeteners CO., Ltd., Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s., Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd , and Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., among others.