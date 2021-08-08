MARKETING RESOURCE MANAGEMENT (MRM) 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
There has been a substantial transformation in the procedures involved in the marketing activities of various companies. With the rise in complexity of marketing activities, organizations are fortified to adopt Marketing Resource Management (MRM) solution for the realization of their marketing endeavors. Further, the businesses are confronted with multifaceted assortment of consumer segments, products/brands channels, regions, and marketing programs, which further necessitates the appropriate resource distribution for attaining high commercial profitability. Moreover, in today’s dynamic business environment, several marketing personnel are considering the expansion in business competencies and workflows to professionally manage their marketing resources in a more simplified manner.
The escalating digitization of content and the emergence of novel models of distribution among organizations have enlarged the prospect of MRM across diverse industry verticals. From content generation to its distribution, providers across the marketing solutions ecology are gaining the advantages of MRM market progressions. Further, the new video formats and data delivery approaches such as mobile and social media have generated prospects for MRM vendors. Thereby, this increases the demand for marketing solutions that can cater to expansive marketing needs such as resource performance, multi-channels, and brand management among various others.
In 2018, the global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marketing Resource Management (MRM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
SAS Institute
Infor
Brandmaker
IBM
Microsoft
Adobe Systems
North Plains Systems
Workfront
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Marketing Reporting and Analytics
Capacity Planning Management
Financial Management
Creative Production Management
Project Management
Brand and Advertising Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Market
IT and Telecom Market
BFSI Market
Media and Entertainment Market
Consumer Goods Market
Manufacturing Market
Healthcare Market
Public Sector Market
Marketing Agencies Market
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Marketing Resource Management (MRM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marketing Resource Management (MRM) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Marketing Reporting and Analytics
1.4.3 Capacity Planning Management
1.4.4 Financial Management
1.4.5 Creative Production Management
1.4.6 Project Management
1.4.7 Brand and Advertising Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail Market
1.5.3 IT and Telecom Market
1.5.4 BFSI Market
1.5.5 Media and Entertainment Market
1.5.6 Consumer Goods Market
1.5.7 Manufacturing Market
1.5.8 Healthcare Market
1.5.9 Public Sector Market
1.5.10 Marketing Agencies Market
1.5.11 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 SAP
12.1.1 SAP Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Introduction
12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 SAP Recent Development
12.2 SAS Institute
12.2.1 SAS Institute Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Introduction
12.2.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 SAS Institute Recent Development
12.3 Infor
12.3.1 Infor Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Introduction
12.3.4 Infor Revenue in Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Infor Recent Development
12.4 Brandmaker
12.4.1 Brandmaker Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Introduction
12.4.4 Brandmaker Revenue in Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Brandmaker Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 Microsoft
12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Introduction
12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.7 Adobe Systems
12.7.1 Adobe Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Introduction
12.7.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development
12.8 North Plains Systems
12.8.1 North Plains Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Introduction
12.8.4 North Plains Systems Revenue in Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 North Plains Systems Recent Development
12.9 Workfront
12.9.1 Workfront Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Introduction
12.9.4 Workfront Revenue in Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Workfront Recent Development
Continued…..
